FARC preparing for peace
A fighter from FARC arrives at the camp as they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with tmore
A fighter from FARC arrives at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal witmore
A fighter from FARC arrives at a camp where the group will host a congress to ratify a peace deal with the govmore
Fighters from FARC arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal witmore
Fighters from FARC arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal witmore
A member of FARC walks at the camp where they are preparing for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal wimore
Colombians from the FARC work to prepare housing and accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace more
Colombians from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), speak at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congmore
Marco Leon Calarca, (L) a member of FARC, talks to other members at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congressmore
A couple from the 51st Front of the FARC pose for the camera at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTEmore
Colombians from FARC arrive at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the govemore
A Colombian from FARC works on a platform to prepare accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace more
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC have a haircut and a beard shave at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colommore
A Colombian from FARC works on a road to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the govemore
Yuli and Eduar of the 51st Front FARC eat at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Colombians from FARC arrive at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the govemore
Colombians from FARC work to prepare housing and accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace dealmore
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC listen to a lecture on the peace process between the Colombian governmenmore
Colombians from FARC speak at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the govermore
Colombians from FARC construct a camp to prepare housing and accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying more
Marco Leon Calarca, a member of FARC arrives at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace dmore
Colombians from FARC construct a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the govemore
Colombians from FARC arrive at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the govemore
Colombians from FARC work on a road to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the governmore
A Colombian from FARC works at a house to prepare accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deamore
Fighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upmore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump and the media
On the trail with the journalists covering Republican Donald Trump.
Marc Jacobs closes NYFW
Marc Jacobs sends off New York Fashion Week.
Cuba online
Cuba remains one of the world's least connected countries with fewer than 5% of homes estimated to have internet and access at Wi-Fi hotspots costs a hefty $2...
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.