Trump goes to church
Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heighmore
Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Attendees look on from the balcony as Donald Trump addresses a gathering of clergy members at the New Spirit Rmore
Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of clergy at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REmore
Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence bow their heads in prayer before addressing pasmore
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks to a small group at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Semore
下一个
Maze of mirrors
Inside the kaleidoscopic installation "Mirror Maze" by artist Es Devlin at the Copeland Park in south London.
Cheers to Oktoberfest
A little rain set the mood for a heavy pour at the 183rd Oktoberfest in Munich, the world's largest, rowdiest and most famous beer festival.
Who can spit a pacifier furthest?
Winners and losers at the Pacifier Spitting World Championships in Frankfurt.
Three bachelors and a baby
Japanese bachelors looking for love can now learn child-rearing skills to boost their chances of finding a partner.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.