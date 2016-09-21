版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 03:55 BJT

Trump goes to church

Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Reuters / 2016年 9月 22日 星期四
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
1 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2016年 9月 4日 星期日
Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
2 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2016年 9月 4日 星期日
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
3 / 13
A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2016年 9月 4日 星期日
A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4 / 13
Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2016年 9月 4日 星期日
Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5 / 13
Attendees look on from the balcony as Donald Trump addresses a gathering of clergy members at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Attendees look on from the balcony as Donald Trump addresses a gathering of clergy members at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Reuters / 2016年 9月 22日 星期四
Attendees look on from the balcony as Donald Trump addresses a gathering of clergy members at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
6 / 13
Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2016年 9月 4日 星期日
Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
7 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2016年 9月 4日 星期日
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
8 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2016年 9月 4日 星期日
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
9 / 13
Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of clergy at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of clergy at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Reuters / 2016年 9月 21日 星期三
Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of clergy at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
10 / 13
Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence bow their heads in prayer before addressing pastors at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, U.S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence bow their heads in prayer before addressing pasmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 21日 星期三
Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence bow their heads in prayer before addressing pastors at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, U.S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
11 / 13
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2016年 9月 4日 星期日
Donald Trump attends a church service in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
12 / 13
Donald Trump speaks to a small group at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump speaks to a small group at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, Michigan.

Reuters / 2016年 9月 15日 星期四
Donald Trump speaks to a small group at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
13 / 13
Inside the kaleidoscopic installation "Mirror Maze" by artist Es Devlin at the Copeland Park in south London.

2016年 9月 22日
