2017年 1月 17日 星期二

Plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Rescue teams are seen are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Rescue teams are seen are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Pensioner Anarkan Kozhoyeva, 65, who lives near the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport, speaks outside the capital city of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. When Kozhoyeva returned home on Monday morning, her house was the only one still standing on her street in Dachi Suu village, after all others were levelled by a jumbo jet which crashed and killed entire families in their sleep. "I am alone now, all of my neighbours are dead," said Kozhoyeva. "Our house was just 20 metres away" from the destroyed area. "I am terrified, I don't know how to live on," she said, weeping. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Pensioner Anarkan Kozhoyeva, 65, who lives near the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport, speamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Rescue teams are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Rescue teams are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of a rescue team work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Members of a rescue team work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A member of a rescue team walks at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

A member of a rescue team walks at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of a rescue team work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Members of a rescue team work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of a rescue team and investigators work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Members of a rescue team and investigators work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport oumore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of a rescue team and investigators work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Members of a rescue team and investigators work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport oumore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Rescue teams are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Rescue teams are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
The plane wreckage is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

The plane wreckage is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
