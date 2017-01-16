Plane crash in Kyrgyzstan
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek,more
Rescue teams are seen are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outsidmore
Pensioner Anarkan Kozhoyeva, 65, who lives near the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport, speamore
Rescue teams are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkekmore
Members of a rescue team work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital more
A member of a rescue team walks at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outsimore
Members of a rescue team work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital more
Members of a rescue team and investigators work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport oumore
Members of a rescue team and investigators work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport oumore
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek.more
Rescue teams are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkekmore
The plane wreckage is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital citmore
下一个
Spotted at Trump Tower
Who's been seen visiting the president-elect?
Winter grips Europe
Snow and cold temperatures hit parts of Europe.
Dakar Rally 2017
Highlights of the Dakar Rally.
War in Mosul's neighborhoods
Iraqi forces push out Islamic State block by block in eastern Mosul, engaging in clashes as they pass residents' doorsteps.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.