Plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

Pensioner Anarkan Kozhoyeva, 65, who lives near the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport, speaks outside the capital city of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. When Kozhoyeva returned home on Monday morning, her house was the only one still standing on her street in Dachi Suu village, after all others were levelled by a jumbo jet which crashed and killed entire families in their sleep. "I am alone now, all of my neighbours are dead," said Kozhoyeva. "Our house was just 20 metres away" from the destroyed area. "I am terrified, I don't know how to live on," she said, weeping. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Close