Iraqi forces push deeper into Mosul
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants imore
A military vehicle of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) is seen during an operation to clear the al-Zmore
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERmore
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhamore
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes in al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civilians give sweets to security forces in the al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes in al-Zirai district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack in Amore
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighbomore
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus nemore
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces holds his weapon during a battle in Andalus neighborhmore
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district.more
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andmore
Citizens welcome Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. more
Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vesmore
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the more
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) stand guard after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the more
A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERSmore
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) clashes during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Mmore
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the more
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) inspect weapons of Islamic State militants during an operation to clearmore
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andmore
A cemetery for people who were killed in the clashes is seen at a grave in a schoolyard east of Mosul. REUTERSmore
Displaced people cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather near a building of the University of Mosul during a battle with more
The interior of a burnt building of the University of Mosul is seen during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at more
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) search a house, which is next to Mosul University, for Imore
People go about their day after returning to their homes in the Al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmedmore
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) rests at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islammore
