Best of the Australian Open
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Ramore
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning her women's singles final match against her sister more
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with wife Mirka after winning his Men's singles final match against Spamore
Serena Williams of the U.S. hugs her sister Venus after winning her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jack more
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot during his men's singles final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUmore
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Venus Williams of the U.S. throws a towel back to a ballkid during her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jamore
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after winning the women's singles final against sister Venus at tmore
Switzerland's Roger Federer kisses the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Rafamore
Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova celebrate winning their Women's doubles more
Spain's Rafael Nadal falls onto the court as he celebrates winning his Men's singles semi-final match against more
Serena Williams serves during her women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUmore
Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni takes a photo after losing her women's singles semi-final match against Serena more
Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a shot during his men's singles semi-final match against Switzerland's Stan Wmore
A moth lands on the nose of Spain's Rafael Nadal during his quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic more
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic. Rmore
Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her women's singles semi-final match against Coco Vandeweghe of more
Spain's Rafael Nadal consoles France's Gael Monfils after winning their Men's singles fourth round match. REUTmore
Canada's Milos Raonic hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. Rmore
Japan's Kei Nishikori reaches to hit a shot during his Men's singles fourth round match against Switzerland's more
Serena Williams of the serves during her Women's singles third round match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.S.. Rmore
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova signs autographs after winning her Women's singles fourth round match againsmore
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novamore
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during his Men's singles second round match against Noah Rubin of the U.S. more
Japan's Naomi Osaka prepares to hit a shot during her Women's singles second round match against Britain's Johmore
China's Zhang Shuai reacts after losing a point during her Women's singles second round match against Alison Rmore
Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska hits a shot during her Women's singles first round match against Bulgaria's Tsvetmore
Venus Williams of the U.S. reaches for a shot during her women's singles first round match against Ukraine's Kmore
France's Gael Monfils takes off his shirt during his men's singles first round match against Czech Republic's more
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles first round match against Switzerland's Belinda more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles first round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasmore
Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. signs autographs after winning the women's singles first round match against Italymore
Britain's Johanna Konta hits a shot during her women's singles first round match against Belgium's Kirsten Flimore
Australia's Daria Gavrilova signs autographs after winning her women's singles first round match against Britamore
Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in action during her women's singles first round match against Poland's Agnieszkmore
Japan's Kei Nishikori puts an ice pack on his head during his men's singles first round match against Russia'smore
A Japanese supporter watches Japan's Naomi Osaka during her women's singles first round match against Thailandmore
Germany's Dustin Brown serves during his men's singles first round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERmore
Hungary's Timea Babos hits a shot during her women's singles first round match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.Smore
Officials pour water on themselves and stand in the shade during a break in the Men's singles first round matcmore
Britain's Andy Murray serves during his Men's singles first round match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko. REUmore
Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum is reflected in a spectator's sunglasses during her Women's singles first round matmore
Spain's Rafael Nadal throws a towel during his Men's singles first round match against Germany's Florian Mayermore
The roof of Rod Laver Arena opens after a ceremony. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Best of the Australian Open
The winners and losers at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.
