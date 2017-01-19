版本:
Blazing high rise collapses in Iran

A collapsed building is seen in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2017. Rescue teams were searching for at least 25 trapped firefighters and medics treated dozens of casualties after a blazing high-rise building collapsed in downtown Tehran, the city's mayor said. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

A collapsed building is seen in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2017. Rescue teams were searching for at least 25 trapped firefighters and medics treated dozens of casualties after a blazing high-rise building collapsed in downtown Tehran, the city's mayor said. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Firefighters react at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. One witness described the 17-storey commercial building's collapse as like a "scene from a horror movie." Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Firefighters react at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. One witness described the 17-storey commercial building's collapse as like a "scene from a horror movie." Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Tehran. State TV reported that at least 75 people, including 45 firefighters, had been hurt when the building came crashing down in a giant cloud of dust. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Tehran. State TV reported that at least 75 people, including 45 firefighters, had been hurt when the building came crashing down in a giant cloud of dust. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A firefighter reacts at the site of a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. "About 25 firefighters are trapped inside and rescue teams are trying to get them out," Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf told state TV from the scene. Most of the hurt had been taken to hospital and many were quickly discharged, state TV said. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

A firefighter reacts at the site of a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. "About 25 firefighters are trapped inside and rescue teams are trying to get them out," Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf told state TV from the scene. Most of the hurt had been taken to hospital and many were quickly discharged, state TV said. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A view shows the remains of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. The building's occupants were evacuated but firefighters had still been trying to control the blaze when it came down. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

A view shows the remains of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. The building's occupants were evacuated but firefighters had still been trying to control the blaze when it came down. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Firefighters try to put out a fire in a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. State TV said the building housed garment manufacturers and broadcast footage of business owners trying to enter the building's ruins as rescue teams scoured the wreckage for survivors. The search and rescue operation could last more than two days, it reported. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Firefighters try to put out a fire in a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. State TV said the building housed garment manufacturers and broadcast footage of business owners trying to enter the building's ruins as rescue teams scoured the wreckage for survivors. The search and rescue operation could last more than two days, it reported. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A firefighter reacts at the site of a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. "Our main worry is about those firefighters trapped under rubble," Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Emergency Medical Services, told IRNA. "All the nearby hospitals are on alert." Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

A firefighter reacts at the site of a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. "Our main worry is about those firefighters trapped under rubble," Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Emergency Medical Services, told IRNA. "All the nearby hospitals are on alert." Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke rises from a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. The Plasco building in southern Tehran was more than 50 years old. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said it "had caught fire in the past". Tasnim reported that the fire had started on the ninth floor and said more than 200 firefighters had been dispatched to the scene as the blaze tore through the building. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. The Plasco building in southern Tehran was more than 50 years old. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said it "had caught fire in the past". Tasnim reported that the fire had started on the ninth floor and said more than 200 firefighters had been dispatched to the scene as the blaze tore through the building. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A man reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. A fire department spokesman told state TV that the building's occupants "had been warned repeatedly in the past months by the municipality to evacuate the building because of safety concerns." Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

A man reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. A fire department spokesman told state TV that the building's occupants "had been warned repeatedly in the past months by the municipality to evacuate the building because of safety concerns." Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. The owner of a nearby grocery store, forced by police to leave the area, told Reuters by telephone that "it was like a horror movie. The building collapsed in front of me." Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. The owner of a nearby grocery store, forced by police to leave the area, told Reuters by telephone that "it was like a horror movie. The building collapsed in front of me." Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Firefighters try to put out a fire in a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Firefighters try to put out a fire in a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A wounded firefighter stands at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

A wounded firefighter stands at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue workers operate at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Rescue workers operate at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A man reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

A man reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
An operation to demolish Bedouin dwellings deemed built illegally on state-owned land sparks violence.

2017年 1月 19日
Historic moments in Barack Obama's presidency.

2017年 1月 19日
The friends and foes of Barack Obama around the world during his time as president of the United States.

2017年 1月 19日
Iraqi special forces say they have ousted Islamic State insurgents from almost all of Mosul's eastern half.

2017年 1月 19日

精选图集

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

