Blazing high rise collapses in Iran
A collapsed building is seen in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2017. Rescue teams were searching for at least 25 tramore
Firefighters react at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. One witness described the 17-storemore
Fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Tehran. State TV reported that at least 75 people, including 45 firmore
A firefighter reacts at the site of a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. "About 25 firefighters are trappedmore
A view shows the remains of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. The building's occupants were evacuated more
Firefighters try to put out a fire in a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. State TV said the building housemore
A firefighter reacts at the site of a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. "Our main worry is about those firmore
Smoke rises from a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. The Plasco building in southern Tehran was more than more
A man reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. A fire department spokesman told state Tmore
A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. The owner of a nearby grocery stmore
Firefighters try to put out a fire in a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via Rmore
A wounded firefighter stands at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handomore
Rescue workers operate at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout viamore
A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via Rmore
A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via Rmore
A man reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
精选图集
