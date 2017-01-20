Trump's ascent to the presidency
Donald Trump arrives by escalator inside at Trump Tower to announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presimore
Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidentialmore
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts Januamore
Protesters hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Omore
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South more
Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald trump and his wife Melania attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa Febrmore
Donald Trump gets in his SUV as he departs an event at the police headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, Fmore
Governor Chris Christie (L) and rival candidate Donald Trump (R) laugh together during a commercial break in tmore
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by U.S. Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign heamore
Donald Trump looks to the ceiling referencing the height of a promised immigration wall during a rally at the more
Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Remore
Donald Trump holds up a crying child from the crowd as he arrives at a Trump campaign rally in New Orleans, Lomore
U.S. Secret Service agents surround Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airmore
Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York more
Donald Trump reacts to an answer his wife Melania gives during an interview on NBC's "Today" show in New York,more
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his omore
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, more
Donald Trump appears onstage in a blaze of lights at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, Jumore
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Repumore
Donald Trump greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke during the third day of the Republimore
Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlmore
Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, more
Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukemore
Donald Trump arrives in the rain for a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegrmore
Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump stands on a chair to speak to people in an overflow area after a campaign rally in Greenville, Nomore
Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he departs a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa, September 13, 2016. REUTERSmore
A woman kisses her son while standing in the audience as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Aston, Penmore
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump walks off his plane at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, September 17, 2016. REUTERmore
A journalist records a video from screen as Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with U.S.more
Donald Trump views a replica of the Oval Office on a tour of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapimore
Donald Trump pauses before answering questions at the "Retired American Warriors" conference during a campaignmore
Donald Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, October 4, 20more
Donald Trump is seen during his presidential town hall debate against Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hilmore
Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their pmore
Donald Trump stands with female supporters on stage at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, October more
Donald Trump's campaign plane (rear) passes U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign plmore
Donald Trump meets with law enforcement and first responders at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department in Smore
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California Omore
Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colomore
Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Orlando, Florida, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, November 7,more
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York, New York, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Amore
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives for his election night rally at the New York Hilton Midtomore
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (L) shows Melania Trump and President-elect Donald Trump (C) the Mall frmore
President-elect Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington, Novembermore
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media from the step of his car at the main clubhouse at more
President-elect Donald Trump boards his aircraft with his wife Melania (C) and son Barron in West Palm Beach, more
President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) andmore
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the news media as he tours a Carrier factory in Indianapolismore
President-elect Donald Trump walks off his plane upon his arrival in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 1, 2016. more
President-elect Donald Trump throws a cap to the audience as he speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in more
President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, December 1more
President-elect Donald Trump greets Kellyanne Conway, his campaign manager and senior advisor, during a USA Thmore
President-elect Donald Trump greets a group of gathered Azalea Trail Maids as he arrives for stop on his USA Tmore
President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media aftermore
President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Mmore
下一个
Inmates butchered during Brazil prison riot
Twenty-seven inmates were killed after a Brazilian prison riot broke out, adding to chaos in a penitentiary system in which some 140 inmates have died in gang...
Mr. Trump goes to Washington
The President-elect arrives in the capital on the eve of his inauguration.
Trump's "Make America Great Again" welcome concert
Artists perform during Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial the night before his inauguration.
Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president
Senegalese forces enter Gambia to remove longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down after last month's election.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.