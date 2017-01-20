版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 08:45 BJT

Trump's "Make America Great Again" welcome concert

Lee Greenwood performs with the Frontmen of Country during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lee Greenwood performs with the Frontmen of Country during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration"more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Lee Greenwood performs with the Frontmen of Country during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial after the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial after the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial after the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania take part during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania take part during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania take part during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 20
People stand for the national anthem before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People stand for the national anthem before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the "Make America Great Agmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
People stand for the national anthem before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump addresses the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump addresses the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
President-elect Donald Trump addresses the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 20
Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down sings during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down sings during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Limore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down sings during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial. in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial. in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
Toby Keith performs at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Toby Keith performs at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Toby Keith performs at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 20
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump attends the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump attends the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at themore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump attends the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 20
Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at thmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 20
A military fife and drum corps prepare to take the stage at the Lincoln Memorial to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A military fife and drum corps prepare to take the stage at the Lincoln Memorial to perform at President-electmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
A military fife and drum corps prepare to take the stage at the Lincoln Memorial to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump greets Lee Greenwood at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump greets Lee Greenwood at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at thmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
President-elect Donald Trump greets Lee Greenwood at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
The U.S. Army Band performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The U.S. Army Band performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorialmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
The U.S. Army Band performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
Carolyn Hanna, a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump from the Bahamas, smiles during an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Carolyn Hanna, a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump from the Bahamas, smiles during an Inaugural Concermore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Carolyn Hanna, a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump from the Bahamas, smiles during an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 20
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump salutes next to his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka as they arrive at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump salutes next to his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka as they arrive at the "Make more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
President-elect Donald Trump salutes next to his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka as they arrive at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
U.S. Army Old Guard Drum Corps perform during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. Army Old Guard Drum Corps perform during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
U.S. Army Old Guard Drum Corps perform during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump accompanied by his wife Melania and family attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump accompanied by his wife Melania and family attend the "Make America Great Again! more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
President-elect Donald Trump accompanied by his wife Melania and family attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 20
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial al the Nationalmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump and his family take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President-elect Donald Trump and his family take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washingmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
President-elect Donald Trump and his family take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president

Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected...

下一个

Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president

Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president

Senegalese forces enter Gambia to remove longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down after last month's election.

2017年 1月 20日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 1月 20日
Blazing high rise collapses in Iran

Blazing high rise collapses in Iran

Rescue teams were searching for at least 25 trapped firefighters and medics treated dozens of casualties after a blazing high-rise building collapsed in...

2017年 1月 19日
Clashes as Israel razes Bedouin village

Clashes as Israel razes Bedouin village

An operation to demolish Bedouin dwellings deemed built illegally on state-owned land sparks violence.

2017年 1月 19日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐