Djokovic's eliminated in stunning upset
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.more
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novamore
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin shakes hands after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Nomore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istmore
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin serves during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.more
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokmore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls onto the court during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with the umpire during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan'smore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istmore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denmore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istmore
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokmore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts at a line call during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan'smore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.more
下一个
Argentina breaks drought and Davis Cup
As Argentina celebrates their Davis Cup win the trophy falls apart.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos from the past year.
Arnold Palmer 1929 - 2016
Arnold Palmer, one of golf's greatest players whose immense popularity drew a legion of fans to the game at the dawn of the age of televised sport, died of...
Best of the Paralympics
Highs and lows from the Paralympic Summer Games in Rio.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.