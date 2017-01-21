版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 21日 星期六 09:15 BJT

Anti-Trump inauguration protests

Police officers move protestors away from a car that was set on fire during protests near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Police officers move protestors away from a car that was set on fire during protests near the inauguration. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Police officers move protestors away from a car that was set on fire during protests near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
1 / 35
An activist demonstrating against President Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An activist demonstrating against President Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines omore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
An activist demonstrating against President Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 35
A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against President Trump. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against Presidmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against President Trump. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 35
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 35
Demonstrators link arms across the Golden Gate Bridge during a demonstration against the inauguration. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Demonstrators link arms across the Golden Gate Bridge during a demonstration against the inauguration. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Demonstrators link arms across the Golden Gate Bridge during a demonstration against the inauguration. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 35
People march to The Trump Building at 40 Wall St. to protest against President Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

People march to The Trump Building at 40 Wall St. to protest against President Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
People march to The Trump Building at 40 Wall St. to protest against President Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
6 / 35
Students carry a U.S. flag upside down at a walk-out in protest to President Donald Trump's inauguration in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Students carry a U.S. flag upside down at a walk-out in protest to President Donald Trump's inauguration in Semore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Students carry a U.S. flag upside down at a walk-out in protest to President Donald Trump's inauguration in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
7 / 35
Firefighters arrive as police stand guard in front of a limousine which was set ablaze during a protest on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters arrive as police stand guard in front of a limousine which was set ablaze during a protest on themore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Firefighters arrive as police stand guard in front of a limousine which was set ablaze during a protest on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 35
A woman helps a protester after he was sprayed with pepper spray during protest near the inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A woman helps a protester after he was sprayed with pepper spray during protest near the inauguration in Washimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A woman helps a protester after he was sprayed with pepper spray during protest near the inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
9 / 35
A police officer stands near a car that was set on fire near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A police officer stands near a car that was set on fire near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A police officer stands near a car that was set on fire near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
10 / 35
Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against President-elect Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against President-elect Trump on the sidelinmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against President-elect Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 35
Protesters link arms to block an entry point prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Protesters link arms to block an entry point prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Protesters link arms to block an entry point prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
12 / 35
Protesters attack a man trying to pass at an entry point prior at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Protesters attack a man trying to pass at an entry point prior at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Protesters attack a man trying to pass at an entry point prior at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
13 / 35
Protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 35
A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inaugumore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 35
A protester is assisted by police after being injured during protests near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A protester is assisted by police after being injured during protests near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A protester is assisted by police after being injured during protests near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
16 / 35
U.S. citizens Tim Ortiz (L) and Donald Goertzen light candles while holding up placards during a protest ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, outside the Manila American Cemetery in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

U.S. citizens Tim Ortiz (L) and Donald Goertzen light candles while holding up placards during a protest aheadmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
U.S. citizens Tim Ortiz (L) and Donald Goertzen light candles while holding up placards during a protest ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, outside the Manila American Cemetery in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
17 / 35
Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
18 / 35
People hold signs at a protest against Donald Trump near Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People hold signs at a protest against Donald Trump near Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
People hold signs at a protest against Donald Trump near Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
19 / 35
Protesters block members of the press as they chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Protesters block members of the press as they chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Protesters block members of the press as they chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
20 / 35
Actor Alec Baldwin speaks at a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Actor Alec Baldwin speaks at a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Actor Alec Baldwin speaks at a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
21 / 35
People rally against Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

People rally against Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan.more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
People rally against Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
22 / 35
Demonstrators against Donald Trump burn a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap as they march through the streets of downtown Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Demonstrators against Donald Trump burn a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap as they march through thmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Demonstrators against Donald Trump burn a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap as they march through the streets of downtown Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
23 / 35
Actor Robert De Niro speaks at a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Actor Robert De Niro speaks at a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Actor Robert De Niro speaks at a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
24 / 35
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
25 / 35
Police officers react as demonstrators against President-elect Donald Trump knock a police motorcycle on its side outside the National Press Building while the Deploraball is underway in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Police officers react as demonstrators against President-elect Donald Trump knock a police motorcycle on its smore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Police officers react as demonstrators against President-elect Donald Trump knock a police motorcycle on its side outside the National Press Building while the Deploraball is underway in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
26 / 35
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
27 / 35
Cher and actor Mark Ruffalo share the stage at a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Cher and actor Mark Ruffalo share the stage at a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside the Trummore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Cher and actor Mark Ruffalo share the stage at a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
28 / 35
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump carries a flag bearing Trump's likeness into a march of protesters against Trump along the inaugural parade route outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump carries a flag bearing Trump's likeness into a march of protestersmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump carries a flag bearing Trump's likeness into a march of protesters against Trump along the inaugural parade route outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
29 / 35
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
30 / 35
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
31 / 35
Demonstrators against President-elect Donald Trump march along the inaugural parade route outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Demonstrators against President-elect Donald Trump march along the inaugural parade route outside the Trump Inmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Demonstrators against President-elect Donald Trump march along the inaugural parade route outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
32 / 35
A demonstrator against President-elect Donald Trump reacts during clashes with Trump supporters in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

A demonstrator against President-elect Donald Trump reacts during clashes with Trump supporters in Washington.more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
A demonstrator against President-elect Donald Trump reacts during clashes with Trump supporters in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
33 / 35
A demonstrator against President-elect Donald Trump (R) clashes with a Trump supporter (L) in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

A demonstrator against President-elect Donald Trump (R) clashes with a Trump supporter (L) in Washington. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
A demonstrator against President-elect Donald Trump (R) clashes with a Trump supporter (L) in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
34 / 35
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Trump protests from abroad

Trump protests from abroad

下一个

Trump protests from abroad

Trump protests from abroad

Donald Trump's inauguration sparks protests outside the United States.

2017年 1月 21日
Trump walks to the White House

Trump walks to the White House

President Trump's Inaugural Parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.

2017年 1月 21日
Obama's last day as president

Obama's last day as president

Barack Obama's final day as the 44th President of the United States.

2017年 1月 21日
The inauguration of Donald Trump

The inauguration of Donald Trump

Images from the swearing-in of the 45th president of the United States.

2017年 1月 21日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐