The inauguration of Donald Trump
President Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Paul Ryan as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and more
President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Donald Trump takes the oath of office with his wife Melania and son Barron at his side. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Donald Trump takes the oath from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump delivers his inaugural address. REUTERS/Ricky Carioti/Pool
Donald Trump embraces members of his family after being sworn in. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Outgoing President Obama departs following President Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Bamore
The Obamas leave the Capitol Building following the swearing-in Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Attendees gather in the National Mall. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former president George W. Bush keeps covered in the rain as he sits with his wife Laura. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People look on and listen as President Trump delivers his inaugural address. REUTERS/Ricky Carioti/Pool
President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A table prepared for President Trump before the Inaugural Luncheon. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
An activist demonstrating against President Donald Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidemore
Hillary Clinton shakes hands with Mike Pence. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Trump speaks after taking the oath. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A head waiter makes final checks of a table prepared for President Donald Trump and members of Congress beforemore
Donald Trump receives applause. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President-elect Donald Trump arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hillary and Bill Clinton arrive. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Activists run after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against Trump on the sidelines of the inaugurmore
A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against Trump more
Donald Trump greets outgoing President Obama. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters clash with police while demonstrating on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Mike Pence arrives. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump waves as he arrives. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tiffany and Ivanka Trump greet Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Daniel Acker/Pool
President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea beforemore
Donald Trump and his wife Melania present a gift to first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama greets Melania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hope Hicks, Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway arrive. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Bill and Hillary Clinton arrive. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam attend the ceremonies. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former Senator Bob Dole arrives. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart from services at St. John's Church. REUTERS/Joshua Romore
Buglers play ahead of ceremonies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senators Marco Rubio and Al Franken. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama departs the Oval Office for the final time. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rep. Elijah Cummings arrives. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Senators Bernie Sanders and John McCain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Steve Bannon. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
下一个
The halls of power
The new first family and VIPs arrive on the West Front for the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Lunch with President Trump
Behind-the-scenes at the Inaugural Luncheon on Capitol Hill.
Who's at the inauguration
VIPs in attendance at the inauguration of Donald Trump.
Avalanche destroys Italian mountain resort
Six survivors were found alive two days after being buried under an avalanche that flattened a mountain hotel in central Italy, following a series of...
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.