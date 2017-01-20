版本:
中国
Who's at the inauguration

Hope Hicks, Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Bill and Hillary Clinton arrive. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Former Vice President Dick Cheney. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Former House Speakers John Boehner and Newt Gingrich. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
George W. Bush and wife Laura. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Senators Bernie Sanders and John McCain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Senators Marco Rubio and Al Franken. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Ted Cruz. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy, John Roberts and Clarence Thomas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Rep. Elijah Cummings. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Reince Priebus and his wife Sally. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Senator Tim Kaine. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise and House Minority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Former Senator from Mississippi Trent Lott and his wife Patricia. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Former Senator Bob Dole. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer takes a picture as he stands behind justices John Roberts, Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Steven Mnuchin. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife Marilyn. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Senators including John McCain and Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Dan Quayle speaks with John Boehner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Steve Bannon. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
