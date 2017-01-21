Melania Trump's inaugural style
First Lady Melania Trump wearing a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance while attending the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REmore
First Lady Melania Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama walk with President Donald Trump who puts his armore
Donald Trump, wife Melania and son Barron. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snydmore
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart from morning services at St. John's Church. REUTERS/Jmore
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, dance their first dance as first couple to Frank Sinatra'more
President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and Melania for tea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernsmore
Melania presents a gift to first lady Michelle. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and Melania for tea before the inauguratiomore
First lady Melania Trump looks at her son Barron after her husband Donald J Trump was sworn-in as the 45th Premore
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former Presmore
President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Paul Ryan as he is joined by the Congressional leadershmore
