Obama's last day as president
President Obama departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and first lady Michelle prepare to greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania formore
President Obama reaches out to greet President-elect Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inmore
President Obama and first lady Michelle as they greet President-elect Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Jmore
President-elect Donald Trump and President Obama arrive for Trump's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol. REmore
President Obama shakes hands with state Hillary Clinton at the inauguration ceremony . REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama shakes hand with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
P;resident-elect Donald Trump speaks to President Obama. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama looks over at President-elect Donald Trump, taking a drink of water before getting up to take more
Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama during the national anthem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former president Obama looks on as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump and former President Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol with Melania and Michelle. REUTERmore
First Lady Melania Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama walk with President Trump, who puts his arm aroumore
Former President Obama departs following President Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A military helicopter carries the Obamas from the Capitol. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool
First Lady Melania Trump, President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack anmore
A military helicopter carries the Obamas. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wave goodbye to the Obamas. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Obamas leave the Capitol. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Obama and his wife Michelle address staff and guests before boarding Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 wmore
Obama reacts after addressing staff and guests before boarding Special Air Mission 28000. REUTERS/Brendan McDemore
Guests react as former President Obama leaves aboard Special Air Mission 28000. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Obama and his wife Michelle are greeted by staff and guests before boarding Special Air Mission 28000. REUTEmore
Obama and Michelle board Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One. REUTERS/Brendamore
The Obamas waves as they board Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One. REUTERS/more
The inauguration of Donald Trump
Images from the swearing-in of the 45th president of the United States.
The halls of power
The new first family and VIPs arrive on the West Front for the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Lunch with President Trump
Behind-the-scenes at the Inaugural Luncheon on Capitol Hill.
Who's at the inauguration
VIPs in attendance at the inauguration of Donald Trump.
