Lunch with President Trump

President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
President Trump and first lady Melania. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
President Trump and first lady Melania stand with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A table prepared for President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Hillary Clinton greets First lady Melania Trump as her husband Bill speaks with President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
President Trump and first lady Melania take their seats. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A head waiter makes final checks of a table. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Waiters get ready for the Inaugural Luncheon. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A table prepared for Donald Trump's sons. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
