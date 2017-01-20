The halls of power
Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington before his inauguration. REUTERS\Win more
Barron Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Ivanka Trump (L) and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Tiffany Trump (L) and Eric Trump arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump III and Vanessa Trump arrive on the West Fron. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
(L-R) Donald Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Senior Counselor Steve Bannomore
Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon arrives before the presidential inauguration on the West Front.more
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Barack Obama and Joe Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Michelle Obama and Jill Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) (L) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) arrive arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamemore
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) prepares to walk out onto the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win more
United States Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions (C) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Donald Trump's Energy Secretary designate Rick Perry (R) and Anita Perry arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Winmore
Donald Trump's Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNammore
(L-R) Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer arrive on the West Front. REmore
下一个
Lunch with President Trump
Behind-the-scenes at the Inaugural Luncheon on Capitol Hill.
Who's at the inauguration
VIPs in attendance at the inauguration of Donald Trump.
Avalanche destroys Italian mountain resort
Six survivors were found alive two days after being buried under an avalanche that flattened a mountain hotel in central Italy, following a series of...
Dawn on Inauguration Day
The sun rises on Washington on the day the presidency is transferred from Barack Obama to Donald Trump.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.