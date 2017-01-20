版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 21日 星期六 05:01 BJT

The halls of power

Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington before his inauguration. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington before his inauguration. REUTERS\Win more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington before his inauguration. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Close
1 / 20
Barron Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Barron Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Barron Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
2 / 20
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Melania Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
3 / 20
Ivanka Trump (L) and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Ivanka Trump (L) and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Ivanka Trump (L) and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Close
4 / 20
Tiffany Trump (L) and Eric Trump arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Tiffany Trump (L) and Eric Trump arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Tiffany Trump (L) and Eric Trump arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
5 / 20
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump III and Vanessa Trump arrive on the West Fron. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump III and Vanessa Trump arrive on the West Fron. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump III and Vanessa Trump arrive on the West Fron. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Close
6 / 20
(L-R) Donald Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Senior Counselor Steve Bannon and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

(L-R) Donald Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Senior Counselor Steve Bannomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
(L-R) Donald Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Senior Counselor Steve Bannon and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
7 / 20
Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon arrives before the presidential inauguration on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon arrives before the presidential inauguration on the West Front.more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon arrives before the presidential inauguration on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
8 / 20
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
9 / 20
Barack Obama and Joe Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Barack Obama and Joe Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Barack Obama and Joe Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Close
10 / 20
Michelle Obama and Jill Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Michelle Obama and Jill Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Michelle Obama and Jill Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
11 / 20
Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
12 / 20
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) (L) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) arrive arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) (L) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) arrive arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) (L) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) arrive arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
13 / 20
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) prepares to walk out onto the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) prepares to walk out onto the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) prepares to walk out onto the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
14 / 20
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
15 / 20
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
16 / 20
United States Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions (C) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

United States Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions (C) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
United States Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions (C) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Close
17 / 20
Donald Trump's Energy Secretary designate Rick Perry (R) and Anita Perry arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Donald Trump's Energy Secretary designate Rick Perry (R) and Anita Perry arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Winmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Donald Trump's Energy Secretary designate Rick Perry (R) and Anita Perry arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Close
18 / 20
Donald Trump's Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Donald Trump's Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNammore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Donald Trump's Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Close
19 / 20
(L-R) Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

(L-R) Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer arrive on the West Front. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
(L-R) Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Lunch with President Trump

Lunch with President Trump

下一个

Lunch with President Trump

Lunch with President Trump

Behind-the-scenes at the Inaugural Luncheon on Capitol Hill.

2017年 1月 21日
Who's at the inauguration

Who's at the inauguration

VIPs in attendance at the inauguration of Donald Trump.

2017年 1月 21日
Avalanche destroys Italian mountain resort

Avalanche destroys Italian mountain resort

Six survivors were found alive two days after being buried under an avalanche that flattened a mountain hotel in central Italy, following a series of...

2017年 1月 20日
Dawn on Inauguration Day

Dawn on Inauguration Day

The sun rises on Washington on the day the presidency is transferred from Barack Obama to Donald Trump.

2017年 1月 20日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐