Photos of the week
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 1more
A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrianmore
A commuter jumps between trains upon arrival at a station, to attend Akheri Munajat, the final supplication dumore
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London dances on stage during the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Fesmore
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants imore
A man is detained during a demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 40th anniversary of the first emore
A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged citymore
U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the Statmore
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference amore
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REmore
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek,more
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul are seen at Khazer camp, Iraq, Januarymore
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshmore
People gather to march in the annual parade down MLK Boulevard to honor Martin Luther King, in Chattanooga, Temore
A man walks past a graffiti by Brazilian artist Paulo Ito depicting the statue of Christ the Redeemer jugglingmore
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attendmore
A boy stands near a fire in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 17, 2017. Rmore
Britain's Andy Murray serves during his Men's singles first round match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko. REUmore
A pigeon, known as Siyah Kinifirli, with an approximate market value of 1000 Turkish Lira ($263), bred by 23-ymore
下一个
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.