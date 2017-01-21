版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 21日 星期六 10:01 BJT

Photos of the week

Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 1more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 15日 星期日
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
1 / 20
A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrianmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 20
A commuter jumps between trains upon arrival at a station, to attend Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa Ijtema in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A commuter jumps between trains upon arrival at a station, to attend Akheri Munajat, the final supplication dumore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 15日 星期日
A commuter jumps between trains upon arrival at a station, to attend Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa Ijtema in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
3 / 20
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London dances on stage during the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival in the rural Australian town of Parkes, west of Sydney, Australia January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London dances on stage during the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Fesmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 星期五
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London dances on stage during the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival in the rural Australian town of Parkes, west of Sydney, Australia January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 20
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants imore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 20
A man is detained during a demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 40th anniversary of the first execution under contemporary laws in Washington, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man is detained during a demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 40th anniversary of the first emore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A man is detained during a demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 40th anniversary of the first execution under contemporary laws in Washington, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 20
A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged citymore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 20
U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the Statmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 星期五
U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
8 / 20
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
9 / 20
President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference at the White House in Washington, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference amore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 星期四
President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference at the White House in Washington, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 20
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 20
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek,more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Close
12 / 20
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul are seen at Khazer camp, Iraq, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul are seen at Khazer camp, Iraq, Januarymore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul are seen at Khazer camp, Iraq, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
13 / 20
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshgorod, Ukraine January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 星期四
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshgorod, Ukraine January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 20
People gather to march in the annual parade down MLK Boulevard to honor Martin Luther King, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

People gather to march in the annual parade down MLK Boulevard to honor Martin Luther King, in Chattanooga, Temore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
People gather to march in the annual parade down MLK Boulevard to honor Martin Luther King, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Billy Weeks
Close
15 / 20
A man walks past a graffiti by Brazilian artist Paulo Ito depicting the statue of Christ the Redeemer juggling the Olympic rings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man walks past a graffiti by Brazilian artist Paulo Ito depicting the statue of Christ the Redeemer jugglingmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
A man walks past a graffiti by Brazilian artist Paulo Ito depicting the statue of Christ the Redeemer juggling the Olympic rings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
16 / 20
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attendmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
17 / 20
A boy stands near a fire in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy stands near a fire in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 17, 2017. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A boy stands near a fire in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
18 / 20
Britain's Andy Murray serves during his Men's singles first round match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Britain's Andy Murray serves during his Men's singles first round match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
Britain's Andy Murray serves during his Men's singles first round match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
19 / 20
A pigeon, known as Siyah Kinifirli, with an approximate market value of 1000 Turkish Lira ($263), bred by 23-year-old Ismail Ozbek, is pictured in Sanliurfa, Turkey, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A pigeon, known as Siyah Kinifirli, with an approximate market value of 1000 Turkish Lira ($263), bred by 23-ymore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 星期五
A pigeon, known as Siyah Kinifirli, with an approximate market value of 1000 Turkish Lira ($263), bred by 23-year-old Ismail Ozbek, is pictured in Sanliurfa, Turkey, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 1月 20日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 1月 20日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 1月 19日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 1月 18日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐