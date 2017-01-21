版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 22日 星期日 00:35 BJT

World of women's marches

Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
1 / 23
Protesters walks with torchlight in the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS

Protesters walks with torchlight in the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Protesters walks with torchlight in the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS
Close
2 / 23
Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, India, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a strmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, India, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
3 / 23
A protester takes part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London, Britain January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A protester takes part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Squmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A protester takes part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London, Britain January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 23
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy tmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 23
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women'smore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
6 / 23
A woman waits for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman waits for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Wmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A woman waits for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 23
Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
8 / 23
Protesters gather for the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS

Protesters gather for the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Protesters gather for the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS
Close
9 / 23
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
10 / 23
Protesters pose for a photograph as they take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Protesters pose for a photograph as they take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Protesters pose for a photograph as they take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
11 / 23
A protester wearing a bra and with a message written on her chest can be seen during the first of hundreds of womens' marches organized around the world in a show of disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS

A protester wearing a bra and with a message written on her chest can be seen during the first of hundreds of more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A protester wearing a bra and with a message written on her chest can be seen during the first of hundreds of womens' marches organized around the world in a show of disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 23
The name of U.S. President Donald Trump can be seen in the sky above a protester as she carries a sign during the first of hundreds of womens' marches organized around the world in a show of disapproval of the new President in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS

The name of U.S. President Donald Trump can be seen in the sky above a protester as she carries a sign during more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
The name of U.S. President Donald Trump can be seen in the sky above a protester as she carries a sign during the first of hundreds of womens' marches organized around the world in a show of disapproval of the new President in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 23
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in cemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 23
A protester creates a banner before taking part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A protester creates a banner before taking part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A protester creates a banner before taking part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 23
Protesters carrying banners and placards take part in a Women's March in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS.

Protesters carrying banners and placards take part in a Women's March in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Ponmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Protesters carrying banners and placards take part in a Women's March in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS.
Close
16 / 23
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women'smore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
17 / 23
A sign supporting women's rights hangs on a tree before the start of an #IWillGoOut event, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, inside a public park in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A sign supporting women's rights hangs on a tree before the start of an #IWillGoOut event, organized to show smore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A sign supporting women's rights hangs on a tree before the start of an #IWillGoOut event, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, inside a public park in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
18 / 23
A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March imore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
19 / 23
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy tmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
20 / 23
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy tmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 23
Protesters take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Squarmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Protesters take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
22 / 23
Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inaugural balls for the 45th president

下一个

Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inside the Inaugural Balls as Washington celebrates President Donald Trump taking office.

2017年 1月 21日
Melania Trump's inaugural style

Melania Trump's inaugural style

The new first lady chose a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress.

2017年 1月 21日
Anti-Trump inauguration protests

Anti-Trump inauguration protests

Demonstrators take to the streets to protest Donald Trump's inauguration.

2017年 1月 21日
Trump protests from abroad

Trump protests from abroad

Donald Trump's inauguration sparks protests outside the United States.

2017年 1月 21日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐