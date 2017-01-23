Women march on Washington
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Activists taking part in the Women's March shout slogans as they rally through Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latimore
A young girl uses protest signs to build a wall while taking part in the Women's March. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A policeman pushes back activists taking part in the Women's March as they surround a vehicle with supporters more
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators gather in front of the U.S. Capitol for the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Banners are held aloft during Women�s March on Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sixteen year-old Emma Humphries holds a "Trump" towel over the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snydmore
Paige Carmichael, 6, from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/more
Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks to join the Women's March on Washington, after the inauguratiomore
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators arrive via public transportation to take part in a "Women's March" to protest the inauguration omore
Khalil Hymore Quasha, 39, (C) and his daughter Norah Quasha, 6, participate in the Women's March on Washingtonmore
A woman wearing a pink pussy protest hat takes a photograph of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian more
A woman activist holding a placard is seen on a Metrorail as they make their way to the Women's March in opposmore
The top of the Washington Monument is shrouded in clouds as people pack the National Mall for the Women's Marcmore
Former Miss Utah Temple Taggart (L) wipes away a tear as she speaks to reporters about her sexual allegations more
An ambulance drives through demonstrators taking part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguratmore
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of tmore
A woman cries as she participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People pack the streets near the National Mall for the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonatmore
People display a knitted replica of the female reproductive system at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
People listen to speeches at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Women who said they chartered a bus from their home in Flint, Michigan, speak to media at the Women's March. Rmore
A woman displays a blanket at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Women who laser-cut custom wooden headpieces reading "Feminist Killjoy" and "Off With His Thumbs" attend the Wmore
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police help a vehicle with supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump leave the vicinity of the Women's March imore
People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hundreds of thousands march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Locked porta potties are seen on the sideline of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters leave messages written on feminine hygiene pads on a wall near the start of the Women's March in Wamore
A woman wearing pink pussy protest hat takes part in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
