版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 22:45 BJT

Women march on Washington

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 38
Activists taking part in the Women's March shout slogans as they rally through Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists taking part in the Women's March shout slogans as they rally through Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Activists taking part in the Women's March shout slogans as they rally through Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 38
A young girl uses protest signs to build a wall while taking part in the Women's March. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young girl uses protest signs to build a wall while taking part in the Women's March. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
A young girl uses protest signs to build a wall while taking part in the Women's March. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 38
A policeman pushes back activists taking part in the Women's March as they surround a vehicle with supporters of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A policeman pushes back activists taking part in the Women's March as they surround a vehicle with supporters more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
A policeman pushes back activists taking part in the Women's March as they surround a vehicle with supporters of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 38
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 38
Demonstrators gather in front of the U.S. Capitol for the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Demonstrators gather in front of the U.S. Capitol for the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Demonstrators gather in front of the U.S. Capitol for the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 38
Banners are held aloft during Women�s March on Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Banners are held aloft during Women�s March on Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Banners are held aloft during Women�s March on Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 38
Sixteen year-old Emma Humphries holds a "Trump" towel over the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sixteen year-old Emma Humphries holds a "Trump" towel over the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snydmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Sixteen year-old Emma Humphries holds a "Trump" towel over the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 38
Paige Carmichael, 6, from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Paige Carmichael, 6, from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Paige Carmichael, 6, from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 38
Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks to join the Women's March on Washington, after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks to join the Women's March on Washington, after the inauguratiomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks to join the Women's March on Washington, after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 38
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 38
Demonstrators arrive via public transportation to take part in a "Women's March" to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators arrive via public transportation to take part in a "Women's March" to protest the inauguration omore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Demonstrators arrive via public transportation to take part in a "Women's March" to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 38
Khalil Hymore Quasha, 39, (C) and his daughter Norah Quasha, 6, participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Khalil Hymore Quasha, 39, (C) and his daughter Norah Quasha, 6, participate in the Women's March on Washingtonmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Khalil Hymore Quasha, 39, (C) and his daughter Norah Quasha, 6, participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 38
A woman wearing a pink pussy protest hat takes a photograph of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman wearing a pink pussy protest hat takes a photograph of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
A woman wearing a pink pussy protest hat takes a photograph of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 38
A woman activist holding a placard is seen on a Metrorail as they make their way to the Women's March in opposition to the agenda and rhetoric of President Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman activist holding a placard is seen on a Metrorail as they make their way to the Women's March in opposmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
A woman activist holding a placard is seen on a Metrorail as they make their way to the Women's March in opposition to the agenda and rhetoric of President Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 38
The top of the Washington Monument is shrouded in clouds as people pack the National Mall for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The top of the Washington Monument is shrouded in clouds as people pack the National Mall for the Women's Marcmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
The top of the Washington Monument is shrouded in clouds as people pack the National Mall for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 38
Former Miss Utah Temple Taggart (L) wipes away a tear as she speaks to reporters about her sexual allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump with her attorney, Gloria Allred ahead of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Former Miss Utah Temple Taggart (L) wipes away a tear as she speaks to reporters about her sexual allegations more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Former Miss Utah Temple Taggart (L) wipes away a tear as she speaks to reporters about her sexual allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump with her attorney, Gloria Allred ahead of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
17 / 38
An ambulance drives through demonstrators taking part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An ambulance drives through demonstrators taking part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguratmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
An ambulance drives through demonstrators taking part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 38
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of tmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 38
A woman cries as she participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman cries as she participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
A woman cries as she participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 38
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 38
People pack the streets near the National Mall for the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People pack the streets near the National Mall for the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonatmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
People pack the streets near the National Mall for the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 38
People display a knitted replica of the female reproductive system at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

People display a knitted replica of the female reproductive system at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
People display a knitted replica of the female reproductive system at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Close
23 / 38
People listen to speeches at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

People listen to speeches at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
People listen to speeches at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Close
24 / 38
Women who said they chartered a bus from their home in Flint, Michigan, speak to media at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

Women who said they chartered a bus from their home in Flint, Michigan, speak to media at the Women's March. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Women who said they chartered a bus from their home in Flint, Michigan, speak to media at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Close
25 / 38
A woman displays a blanket at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

A woman displays a blanket at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
A woman displays a blanket at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Close
26 / 38
Women who laser-cut custom wooden headpieces reading "Feminist Killjoy" and "Off With His Thumbs" attend the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung

Women who laser-cut custom wooden headpieces reading "Feminist Killjoy" and "Off With His Thumbs" attend the Wmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Women who laser-cut custom wooden headpieces reading "Feminist Killjoy" and "Off With His Thumbs" attend the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Close
27 / 38
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
28 / 38
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
29 / 38
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
30 / 38
Police help a vehicle with supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump leave the vicinity of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Police help a vehicle with supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump leave the vicinity of the Women's March imore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Police help a vehicle with supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump leave the vicinity of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
31 / 38
People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
32 / 38
Hundreds of thousands march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Hundreds of thousands march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Hundreds of thousands march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
33 / 38
People participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
People participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
34 / 38
People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
35 / 38
Locked porta potties are seen on the sideline of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Locked porta potties are seen on the sideline of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Locked porta potties are seen on the sideline of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
36 / 38
Protesters leave messages written on feminine hygiene pads on a wall near the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters leave messages written on feminine hygiene pads on a wall near the start of the Women's March in Wamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Protesters leave messages written on feminine hygiene pads on a wall near the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
37 / 38
A woman wearing pink pussy protest hat takes part in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman wearing pink pussy protest hat takes part in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
A woman wearing pink pussy protest hat takes part in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
38 / 38
重播
下一图片集
What the first ladies wore

What the first ladies wore

下一个

What the first ladies wore

What the first ladies wore

Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.

2017年 1月 22日
World of women's marches

World of women's marches

Women turn out for protests around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

2017年 1月 22日
Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inside the Inaugural Balls as Washington celebrates President Donald Trump taking office.

2017年 1月 21日
Melania Trump's inaugural style

Melania Trump's inaugural style

The new first lady chose a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress.

2017年 1月 21日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐