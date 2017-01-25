Brazil's prisons on edge
An inmate gestures after riot policemen did a head count of them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natalmore
Riot policemen do a head count of inmates during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte smore
Relatives of inmates are pictured in front of Alcacuz prison during an uprising at the prison in Natal, Rio Grmore
Inmates are pictured during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state. REUTERS/Nacho Dmore
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz pmore
Inmates are seen through a hole in the wall, in front of riot policemen, during an uprising at Alcacuz prison more
Inmates receive meals in front of police officers during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande domore
An inmate takes a selfie on the roof during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state,more
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacmore
An inmate gestures during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state. REUTERS/Nacho Docmore
Military police search relatives of inmates as part of an operation to look for items that are on the prison cmore
Riot policemen carry their weapons during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state. Rmore
Military police and firefighters rescue an injured inmate to transport him to hospital during an uprising at Amore
Inmates talk through their mobile phones during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte stmore
An improvised wall of metal shipping containers to separate two factions of drug gangs is pictured during an umore
Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at the Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazimore
Inmates transport bodies after a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncmore
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison inmore
Buses burnt by people protesting against the transfer of inmates from the Alcacuz prison are seen in Natal, Rimore
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison inmore
Inmates line up near riot police at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemamore
Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. Rmore
Police car drives past the wall of Alcacuz prison while inmates from different gangs (L and R) protect themselmore
Inmates are pictured on roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte stmore
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josmore
Inmates are pictured in roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte stmore
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state. REUTERS/Josemar Gonmore
The bodies of inmates are pictured after they were killed during a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte smore
Smoke is seen at the Alcacuz prison during an uprising in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Jomore
