版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 00:30 BJT

America's new first family

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner look back as they leave the Inauguration Freedom Ball with her brother Donald Trump Jr and his wife Vanessa. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner look back as they leave the Inauguration Freedom Ball with her brotmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner look back as they leave the Inauguration Freedom Ball with her brother Donald Trump Jr and his wife Vanessa. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 18
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route as President Trump's son Barron looks out of a car window in the motorcade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route as President Trump's son Barron looks out of a car window in tmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route as President Trump's son Barron looks out of a car window in the motorcade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 18
Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Rose Kushner arrive for a prayer service with President Trump at Washington National Cathedral the morning after his inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Rose Kushner arrive for a prayer service with President Trump at Washingtonmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Rose Kushner arrive for a prayer service with President Trump at Washington National Cathedral the morning after his inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 18
President Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania and their son Barron during the inauguration parade. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

President Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania and their son Barron during the inauguration parade.more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
President Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania and their son Barron during the inauguration parade. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
Close
4 / 18
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance along with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance along with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Briamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance along with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 18
Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella stand on a balcony of the White House before departure for a church service. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella stand on a balcony of the White House befmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella stand on a balcony of the White House before departure for a church service. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 18
Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump attend the Presidential Inauguration of their father. REUTERS\Saul Loeb\Pool

Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump attend the Presidential Inauguration of their father. REUTERS\Saul Loeb\Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump attend the Presidential Inauguration of their father. REUTERS\Saul Loeb\Pool
Close
7 / 18
Melania and Barron Trump shield under an umbrella during the inauguration ceremonies. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Melania and Barron Trump shield under an umbrella during the inauguration ceremonies. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Melania and Barron Trump shield under an umbrella during the inauguration ceremonies. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 18
Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive for the swearing-in. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive for the swearing-in. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive for the swearing-in. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Close
9 / 18
Ivanka Trump speaks with a guest before a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ivanka Trump speaks with a guest before a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 23日 星期一
Ivanka Trump speaks with a guest before a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 18
President Trump embraces members of his family after being sworn in. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump embraces members of his family after being sworn in. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
President Trump embraces members of his family after being sworn in. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 18
President Trump, first lady Melania, son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Trump, first lady Melania, son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
President Trump, first lady Melania, son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 18
President Trump and his son Barron attend the Inaugural Parade. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump and his son Barron attend the Inaugural Parade. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
President Trump and his son Barron attend the Inaugural Parade. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 18
President Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
President Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
14 / 18
Barron Trump arrives for the swearing-in of his father. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Barron Trump arrives for the swearing-in of his father. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Barron Trump arrives for the swearing-in of his father. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
15 / 18
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump, and Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump, and Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump, and Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 18
Barron and Eric Trump arrive for inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Barron and Eric Trump arrive for inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Barron and Eric Trump arrive for inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 18
Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds a bible and his son Barron looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds a bible and his son Barron looks on. REUTERS/Lmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds a bible and his son Barron looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Women march on Washington

Women march on Washington

下一个

Women march on Washington

Women march on Washington

Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets to lead an unprecedented wave of protests against President Donald Trump.

2017年 1月 23日
What the first ladies wore

What the first ladies wore

Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.

2017年 1月 22日
World of women's marches

World of women's marches

Women turn out for protests around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

2017年 1月 22日
Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inside the Inaugural Balls as Washington celebrates President Donald Trump taking office.

2017年 1月 21日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐