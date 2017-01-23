America's new first family
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner look back as they leave the Inauguration Freedom Ball with her brotmore
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route as President Trump's son Barron looks out of a car window in tmore
Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Rose Kushner arrive for a prayer service with President Trump at Washingtonmore
President Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania and their son Barron during the inauguration parade.more
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance along with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Briamore
Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella stand on a balcony of the White House befmore
Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump attend the Presidential Inauguration of their father. REUTERS\Saul Loeb\Pmore
Melania and Barron Trump shield under an umbrella during the inauguration ceremonies. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive for the swearing-in. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Ivanka Trump speaks with a guest before a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House. REUTERSmore
President Trump embraces members of his family after being sworn in. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump, first lady Melania, son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Trump and his son Barron attend the Inaugural Parade. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, more
Barron Trump arrives for the swearing-in of his father. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump, and Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barron and Eric Trump arrive for inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds a bible and his son Barron looks on. REUTERS/Lmore
下一个
Women march on Washington
Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets to lead an unprecedented wave of protests against President Donald Trump.
What the first ladies wore
Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.
World of women's marches
Women turn out for protests around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.
Inaugural balls for the 45th president
Inside the Inaugural Balls as Washington celebrates President Donald Trump taking office.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.