On the frontlines of Mosul

A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at the Tigris river frontline near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at the Tigris river frontline near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi army inspects a house which was burned by Islamic State militants before they fled the area, in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
A member of the Iraqi army inspects a house which was burned by Islamic State militants before they fled the area, in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Iraqi military vehicle is seen next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 1月 23日 星期一
An Iraqi military vehicle is seen next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A man carries his child as he flees his home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 1月 23日 星期一
A man carries his child as he flees his home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Destroyed buildings Saddam Hussein's palaces are seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
Destroyed buildings Saddam Hussein's palaces are seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Wrecked vehicles used by Islamic State militants for bombings are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Wrecked vehicles used by Islamic State militants for bombings are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi soldiers take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Iraqi soldiers take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A mortar shell that Islamic State militants left behind is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
A mortar shell that Islamic State militants left behind is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Buildings destroyed during previous clashes are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Buildings destroyed during previous clashes are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced people flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 1月 23日 星期一
Displaced people flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi soldier walks next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
An Iraqi soldier walks next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi rapid response forces flash victory signs during a fight with Islamic State militants in the district of Cokjaly in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
Iraqi rapid response forces flash victory signs during a fight with Islamic State militants in the district of Cokjaly in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul shows his marriage certificate issued by the Islamic State militants at temporary court at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
A man who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul shows his marriage certificate issued by the Islamic State militants at temporary court at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects a house used by Islamic State militants during a battle with IS in Talkeef district, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects a house used by Islamic State militants during a battle with IS in Talkeef district, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Members of the Iraqi security forces inspect weapons left behind by Islamic State militants during the battle with Islamic State militants in Talkeef district north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Members of the Iraqi security forces inspect weapons left behind by Islamic State militants during the battle with Islamic State militants in Talkeef district north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi army soldiers fire their weapons during a fight with Islamic State militants north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Iraqi army soldiers fire their weapons during a fight with Islamic State militants north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack during a battle with Islamic State militants in Andalus neighborhood of Mosul., REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack during a battle with Islamic State militants in Andalus neighborhood of Mosul., REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 1月 15日 星期日
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civilians give sweets to security forces during a battle with Islamic State militants in the al-Zirai district of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Civilians give sweets to security forces during a battle with Islamic State militants in the al-Zirai district of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vest during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vest during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 星期一
A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Migrants stranded in Serbia

Migrants stranded in Serbia

Migrants stranded in Serbia

Migrants stranded in Serbia

Migrants protest border issues as they wait in a derelict warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

2017年 1月 26日
Mosul residents living in limbo

Mosul residents living in limbo

Khazer Camp is home to 29,000 Iraqis who have fled the fighting against the Islamic State as they wait to return home.

2017年 1月 26日
White flags of Mosul

White flags of Mosul

Residents fleeing the battle of Mosul display white flags to show they aren't members of Islamic State or suicide bombers.

2017年 1月 25日
What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

2017年 1月 25日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

