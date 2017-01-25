版本:
What Islamic State left behind

Iraqi soldiers inspect a vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi soldiers inspect a vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A U.S. Special Operations Forces member inspects a drone used by Islamic State militants to drop explosives on Iraqi forces, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A U.S. Special Operations Forces member inspects a drone used by Islamic State militants to drop explosives on Iraqi forces, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Iraqi officer displays Russian passports, which he says belong to Islamic State fighters, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

An Iraqi officer displays Russian passports, which he says belong to Islamic State fighters, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi soldier poses next to a vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

An Iraqi soldier poses next to a vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A man who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul shows his marriage certificate issued by the Islamic State militants at temporary court at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A man who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul shows his marriage certificate issued by the Islamic State militants at temporary court at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
An Iraqi military vehicle is seen next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi military vehicle is seen next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a building that was used as a prison by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a building that was used as a prison by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Homemade mortars belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in the town of Gwer northern Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Homemade mortars belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in the town of Gwer northern Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Clothes of prisoners who were detained by Islamic State militants are seen in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Clothes of prisoners who were detained by Islamic State militants are seen in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi soldier holds up a sword he found, which he says is similar to the kind used by Islamic State militants for beheadings, at the front line in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi soldier holds up a sword he found, which he says is similar to the kind used by Islamic State militants for beheadings, at the front line in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A view of a building that was used by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view of a building that was used by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi security forces takes a selfie at a building that was used by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi security forces takes a selfie at a building that was used by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Satellite dishes damaged by Islamic State militants are pictured inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Satellite dishes damaged by Islamic State militants are pictured inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A safe is seen inside a cash collection centre that belonged to Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A safe is seen inside a cash collection centre that belonged to Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Piled sandbags are seen inside an institution of religious law that was used by Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Piled sandbags are seen inside an institution of religious law that was used by Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A view shows the institution of religious law building that was used by Islamic State militants in the northern town of al-Rai, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A view shows the institution of religious law building that was used by Islamic State militants in the northern town of al-Rai, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A captured Islamic State tank and shells are seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A captured Islamic State tank and shells are seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A mass grave for Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A mass grave for Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Weapons that belonged to Islamic State militants are seen at an Iraqi army base in Camp Tariq near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Weapons that belonged to Islamic State militants are seen at an Iraqi army base in Camp Tariq near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Members of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government neutralise explosives that they said were used by Islamic State militants, following a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Members of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government neutralise explosives that they said were used by Islamic State militants, following a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis, in Syria's Hasaka countryside, after Kurdish People's Protection Units took control of the area. REUTERS/Rodi Said

An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis, in Syria's Hasaka countryside, after Kurdish People's Protection Units took control of the area. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter inspects a room, which according to the SDF was used by Islamic State militants to prepare explosives, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter inspects a room, which according to the SDF was used by Islamic State militants to prepare explosives, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A book belonging to Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja after Iraqi government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A book belonging to Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja after Iraqi government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view shows containers, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used for making explosives by Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows containers, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used for making explosives by Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A view shows car parts, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used by Islamic State militants to prepare car bombs, at a workshop in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows car parts, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used by Islamic State militants to prepare car bombs, at a workshop in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A billboard with Koranic verses is seen in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A billboard with Koranic verses is seen in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A rebel fighter takes away a flag that belonged to Islamic State militants in Akhtarin village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter takes away a flag that belonged to Islamic State militants in Akhtarin village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
