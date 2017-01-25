What Islamic State left behind
Iraqi soldiers inspect a vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iramore
A U.S. Special Operations Forces member inspects a drone used by Islamic State militants to drop explosives onmore
An Iraqi officer displays Russian passports, which he says belong to Islamic State fighters, in Mosul, Iraq. Rmore
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosumore
An Iraqi soldier poses next to a vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, in Momore
A man who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul shows his marriage certificate issued by the Islamic Statmore
An Iraqi military vehicle is seen next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State mimore
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a building that was used as a prison by Islamic State militants in more
Homemade mortars belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in the town of Gwer northern Iraq. REUTERS/Azadmore
Clothes of prisoners who were detained by Islamic State militants are seen in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, dmore
An Iraqi soldier holds up a sword he found, which he says is similar to the kind used by Islamic State militanmore
A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bemore
A view of a building that was used by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/more
A member of Iraqi security forces takes a selfie at a building that was used by Islamic State militants in Hammore
Satellite dishes damaged by Islamic State militants are pictured inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village, aftmore
A safe is seen inside a cash collection centre that belonged to Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh villamore
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at more
Piled sandbags are seen inside an institution of religious law that was used by Islamic State militants in Turmore
A view shows the institution of religious law building that was used by Islamic State militants in the northermore
A captured Islamic State tank and shells are seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUmore
A mass grave for Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islammore
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptmore
Weapons that belonged to Islamic State militants are seen at an Iraqi army base in Camp Tariq near Falluja, Irmore
Members of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government neutralise explosives that they said were usedmore
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. Rmore
A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbimore
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis, in Syria's Hasaka countryside, more
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter inspects a room, which according to the SDF was used by Islamic State militamore
A book belonging to Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja after Iraqi government forces recaptured the cimore
A view shows containers, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used for making explosives bmore
Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamimore
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious pmore
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a memore
A view shows car parts, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used by Islamic State militanmore
A billboard with Koranic verses is seen in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Famore
A rebel fighter takes away a flag that belonged to Islamic State militants in Akhtarin village, after rebel fimore
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
