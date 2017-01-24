版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 22:42 BJT

Flooded streets of Havana

A man tries to start the engine of a vintage car in a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man tries to start the engine of a vintage car in a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
A man tries to start the engine of a vintage car in a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 14
Water from a flooded street enters a garage in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Water from a flooded street enters a garage in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Water from a flooded street enters a garage in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 14
A man watches waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man watches waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
A man watches waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 14
A woman makes her way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman makes her way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
A woman makes her way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 14
A refrigerator is left on the steps of a house, as residents prepare ahead of flooding in a neighborhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A refrigerator is left on the steps of a house, as residents prepare ahead of flooding in a neighborhood in Hamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
A refrigerator is left on the steps of a house, as residents prepare ahead of flooding in a neighborhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 14
People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 14
People look at a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People look at a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
People look at a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 14
Waves break on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Waves break on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Waves break on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 14
The menu of a restaurant is seen during a flood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The menu of a restaurant is seen during a flood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
The menu of a restaurant is seen during a flood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 14
A public bus travels on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

A public bus travels on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
A public bus travels on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 14
Waves break on the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Waves break on the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Waves break on the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 14
A woman is helped by firefighters to cross a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman is helped by firefighters to cross a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
A woman is helped by firefighters to cross a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 14
A man takes pictures of waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man takes pictures of waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
A man takes pictures of waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 14
People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel

Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel

下一个

Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel

Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel

After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help from an enemy army.

2017年 1月 24日
America's new first family

America's new first family

The Trump family in Washington.

2017年 1月 24日
Women march on Washington

Women march on Washington

Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets to lead an unprecedented wave of protests against President Donald Trump.

2017年 1月 23日
What the first ladies wore

What the first ladies wore

Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.

2017年 1月 22日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐