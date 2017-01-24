版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 22:35 BJT

Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel

Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help from an enemy army. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help from an enemy army. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 11
Israeli soldiers transfer a wounded Syrian into an Israeli military ambulance, to give him initial medical treatment, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israeli soldiers on lookout or patrol spot them waiting by the fence and whisk them away to a rear position where army medics soon arrive, according to army officials operating in the area that was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers transfer a wounded Syrian into an Israeli military ambulance, to give him initial medical tremore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Israeli soldiers transfer a wounded Syrian into an Israeli military ambulance, to give him initial medical treatment, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israeli soldiers on lookout or patrol spot them waiting by the fence and whisk them away to a rear position where army medics soon arrive, according to army officials operating in the area that was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 11
An Israeli soldier fills out a form as his comrades give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel refuses to accept refugees fleeing the nearly six-year conflict in Syria, a country with which it remains technically at war. But it has allowed in more than 2,600 Syrians for medical care. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier fills out a form as his comrades give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Ismore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
An Israeli soldier fills out a form as his comrades give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel refuses to accept refugees fleeing the nearly six-year conflict in Syria, a country with which it remains technically at war. But it has allowed in more than 2,600 Syrians for medical care. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 11
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 11
A Syrian youth lays on a hospital bed as he receives medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Syrian youth lays on a hospital bed as he receives medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northermore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
A Syrian youth lays on a hospital bed as he receives medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 11
The words " Welcome to Israel" are pictured written on a sheet placed in an Israeli military ambulance while Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The words " Welcome to Israel" are pictured written on a sheet placed in an Israeli military ambulance while Imore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
The words " Welcome to Israel" are pictured written on a sheet placed in an Israeli military ambulance while Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 11
A Syrian man (C) who received medical treatment in Israel, uses a pair of crutches as Israeli soldiers help him onto a vehicle as he is transferred back to Syria, near the Syrian-Israeli border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Syrian man (C) who received medical treatment in Israel, uses a pair of crutches as Israeli soldiers help himore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
A Syrian man (C) who received medical treatment in Israel, uses a pair of crutches as Israeli soldiers help him onto a vehicle as he is transferred back to Syria, near the Syrian-Israeli border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 11
The hand of a wounded Syrian is seen as he receives initial medical treatment from Israeli soldiers in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The hand of a wounded Syrian is seen as he receives initial medical treatment from Israeli soldiers in an Isramore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
The hand of a wounded Syrian is seen as he receives initial medical treatment from Israeli soldiers in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 11
A Syrian mother sits on a hospital bed with her daughter, who is receiving medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Syrian mother sits on a hospital bed with her daughter, who is receiving medical treatment in Ziv Medical Cemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
A Syrian mother sits on a hospital bed with her daughter, who is receiving medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 11
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 11
Israeli soldiers stand on a road after giving initial medical treatment, inside an Israeli military ambulance, to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights .Israel has not formally taken sides in the Syrian conflict. It opposes the presence of Iranian forces and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah ranged alongside Assad, but is also alarmed by the hardline Islamist groups fighting against him. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers stand on a road after giving initial medical treatment, inside an Israeli military ambulance,more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Israeli soldiers stand on a road after giving initial medical treatment, inside an Israeli military ambulance, to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights .Israel has not formally taken sides in the Syrian conflict. It opposes the presence of Iranian forces and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah ranged alongside Assad, but is also alarmed by the hardline Islamist groups fighting against him. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
America's new first family

America's new first family

下一个

America's new first family

America's new first family

The Trump family in Washington.

2017年 1月 24日
Women march on Washington

Women march on Washington

Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets to lead an unprecedented wave of protests against President Donald Trump.

2017年 1月 23日
What the first ladies wore

What the first ladies wore

Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.

2017年 1月 22日
World of women's marches

World of women's marches

Women turn out for protests around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

2017年 1月 22日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐