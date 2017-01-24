Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the more
Israeli soldiers transfer a wounded Syrian into an Israeli military ambulance, to give him initial medical tremore
An Israeli soldier fills out a form as his comrades give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Ismore
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the more
A Syrian youth lays on a hospital bed as he receives medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northermore
The words " Welcome to Israel" are pictured written on a sheet placed in an Israeli military ambulance while Imore
A Syrian man (C) who received medical treatment in Israel, uses a pair of crutches as Israeli soldiers help himore
The hand of a wounded Syrian is seen as he receives initial medical treatment from Israeli soldiers in an Isramore
A Syrian mother sits on a hospital bed with her daughter, who is receiving medical treatment in Ziv Medical Cemore
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the more
Israeli soldiers stand on a road after giving initial medical treatment, inside an Israeli military ambulance,more
下一个
America's new first family
The Trump family in Washington.
Women march on Washington
Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets to lead an unprecedented wave of protests against President Donald Trump.
What the first ladies wore
Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.
World of women's marches
Women turn out for protests around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.