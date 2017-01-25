North Dakota pipeline protest
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservationmore
A banner flies in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Oil producers in Canmore
A weathered, inverted America flag catches the wind in a campsite in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp nmore
A car is seen buried in snow at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. At onemore
Anti-Dakota Access Pipeline graffiti is seen in the protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservmore
A security volunteer stands in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERSmore
An anti-Dakota Access Pipeline sign hangs in the window of a bus being used as a residence in the protest campmore
People walk through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservationmore
Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline erect a new food storage tent out of the path of spring floods at more
Frost covers food supplies as protesters move them out of the path of potential spring floods at the Dakota Acmore
A weathered tribal flag flies over the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUmore
Moon Mandel, 22, of Chicago, Illinois, helps erect a new food storage tent above the path of spring floods at more
John Hollow of Helena, Montana, helps move food supplies out of the path of potential spring floods at the Dakmore
Neby Ceeneby of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe helps move donated goods out of the path of potential spring flomore
Christina Rogers, 24, of Big Rapids, Michigan, walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannmore
下一个
Tornadoes ravage Georgia
Tornadoes killed at least 18 people in Georgia and Mississippi over the weekend.
Brazil's prisons on edge
Tensions are riding high in prisons across the South American nation after riots and fights between rival gangs turned deadly.
Back to school in Mosul
Schools in east Mosul return to a semblance of normality after two years under Islamic State rule, when they were either shuttered or forced to teach a martial...
Meet the human magnet
Nermin Halilagic has the unusual ability to attach items, like knives, phones and spoons, to his body.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.