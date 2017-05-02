版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 02:10 BJT

The U.S.-Mexico border now

A worker stands next to a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A worker stands next to a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite tmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
A worker stands next to a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
1 / 33
A member of the U.S. border patrol inspects the area where the border fence separating Mexico and the United States is interrupted, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A member of the U.S. border patrol inspects the area where the border fence separating Mexico and the United Smore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 星期五
A member of the U.S. border patrol inspects the area where the border fence separating Mexico and the United States is interrupted, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 33
Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, checks out the material used on the border fence during visit to the U.S. Mexico border area in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, checks oumore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 星期六
Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, checks out the material used on the border fence during visit to the U.S. Mexico border area in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 33
A shoe and clothes pins are seen on a clothes line next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A shoe and clothes pins are seen on a clothes line next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico andmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 星期五
A shoe and clothes pins are seen on a clothes line next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
4 / 33
A house stands next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A house stands next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Meximore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 星期五
A house stands next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
5 / 33
U.S. border patrol agents detain a man after he was spotted crossing illegally into the United States along the Mexican border near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. border patrol agents detain a man after he was spotted crossing illegally into the United States along thmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
U.S. border patrol agents detain a man after he was spotted crossing illegally into the United States along the Mexican border near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 33
The border fence between Mexico and the United States is pictured near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The border fence between Mexico and the United States is pictured near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blakmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
The border fence between Mexico and the United States is pictured near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 33
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fence between Mexico and the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fence between Mexico and the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 33
Men run on the banks of the Rio Bravo and the natural border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The writing on the pedestrian bridge reads "Water for Life." REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Men run on the banks of the Rio Bravo and the natural border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, Memore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Men run on the banks of the Rio Bravo and the natural border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The writing on the pedestrian bridge reads "Water for Life." REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
9 / 33
A U.S. border patrol agent keeps watch along the fence next to the Mexican border in Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S. border patrol agent keeps watch along the fence next to the Mexican border in Calexico, California. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A U.S. border patrol agent keeps watch along the fence next to the Mexican border in Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 33
Three men from India jump the fence from Mexico and give themselves up to U.S. border patrol agents in Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Three men from India jump the fence from Mexico and give themselves up to U.S. border patrol agents in Calexicmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
Three men from India jump the fence from Mexico and give themselves up to U.S. border patrol agents in Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 33
U.S. border patrol agents patrol at night along the border wall next to Mexico in Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. border patrol agents patrol at night along the border wall next to Mexico in Calexico, California. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
U.S. border patrol agents patrol at night along the border wall next to Mexico in Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 33
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in themore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
13 / 33
U.S. border patrol agent Alessio Faccin walks along the border fence separating Mexican from the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. border patrol agent Alessio Faccin walks along the border fence separating Mexican from the United Statesmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
U.S. border patrol agent Alessio Faccin walks along the border fence separating Mexican from the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 33
Sport shoes hang from a power line near a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Sport shoes hang from a power line near a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Anapra neighbmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
Sport shoes hang from a power line near a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
15 / 33
U.S. Border Patrol supervisor Robert Stine looks out over the border wall and a small portion of his stations patrol area from the top of a hill near Jacumba, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Border Patrol supervisor Robert Stine looks out over the border wall and a small portion of his stations more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
U.S. Border Patrol supervisor Robert Stine looks out over the border wall and a small portion of his stations patrol area from the top of a hill near Jacumba, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 33
A framed picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe is seen at a house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A framed picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe is seen at a house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico bordemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
A framed picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe is seen at a house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
17 / 33
Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexicmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
18 / 33
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents stop traffic heading into Mexico to check vehicles leaving the country in San Ysidro, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents stop traffic heading into Mexico to check vehicles leaving the country imore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents stop traffic heading into Mexico to check vehicles leaving the country in San Ysidro, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 33
A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 星期日
A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
20 / 33
A church at the Museum of History in Granite is seen in Felicity, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A church at the Museum of History in Granite is seen in Felicity, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2016年 11月 7日 星期一
A church at the Museum of History in Granite is seen in Felicity, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 33
A road abruptly ends next to a sign for a cattle ranch near Douglas, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A road abruptly ends next to a sign for a cattle ranch near Douglas, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2016年 11月 7日 星期一
A road abruptly ends next to a sign for a cattle ranch near Douglas, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 33
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue, between the United States and Mexico, to give it the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project of Ana Teresa Fernandez, in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue, between the United States and Mexico, to give imore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 10日 星期日
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue, between the United States and Mexico, to give it the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project of Ana Teresa Fernandez, in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
23 / 33
Wooden crosses, in memory of migrants who died crossing to the U.S., lean on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Nogales, in Sonora state, Mexico. REUTERS/David Alire Garcia

Wooden crosses, in memory of migrants who died crossing to the U.S., lean on the border fence between Mexico amore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 12日 星期六
Wooden crosses, in memory of migrants who died crossing to the U.S., lean on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Nogales, in Sonora state, Mexico. REUTERS/David Alire Garcia
Close
24 / 33
Tourists in San Diego, California, U.S. are seen behind a fence separating Mexico and the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Tourists in San Diego, California, U.S. are seen behind a fence separating Mexico and the United States. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 星期日
Tourists in San Diego, California, U.S. are seen behind a fence separating Mexico and the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
25 / 33
People standing on the Mexican side look at relatives separated by deportation and immigration hugging during a brief reunification meeting at the banks of the Rio Bravo, a natural border between U.S. and Mexico. The event was organized by a Human Rights organization named "Hugs, No Walls". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People standing on the Mexican side look at relatives separated by deportation and immigration hugging during more

Reuters / 2016年 10月 30日 星期日
People standing on the Mexican side look at relatives separated by deportation and immigration hugging during a brief reunification meeting at the banks of the Rio Bravo, a natural border between U.S. and Mexico. The event was organized by a Human Rights organization named "Hugs, No Walls". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
26 / 33
Buildings in Nogales, Mexico (R) are separated by a border fence from Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Buildings in Nogales, Mexico (R) are separated by a border fence from Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2016年 11月 7日 星期一
Buildings in Nogales, Mexico (R) are separated by a border fence from Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 33
A boy talks to his relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A boy talks to his relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 星期日
A boy talks to his relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
28 / 33
A U.S. Border patrol agent opens a gate on the fence along the Mexico border to allow vehicles pass in El Paso, U.S.. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A U.S. Border patrol agent opens a gate on the fence along the Mexico border to allow vehicles pass in El Pasomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
A U.S. Border patrol agent opens a gate on the fence along the Mexico border to allow vehicles pass in El Paso, U.S.. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
29 / 33
A woman in Friendship Park in San Diego, California, U.S. speaks with children across a fence separating Mexico and the United States. Picture taken from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A woman in Friendship Park in San Diego, California, U.S. speaks with children across a fence separating Mexicmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 星期日
A woman in Friendship Park in San Diego, California, U.S. speaks with children across a fence separating Mexico and the United States. Picture taken from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
30 / 33
A burnt car is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A burnt car is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico.more

Reuters / 2016年 10月 7日 星期五
A burnt car is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
31 / 33
A Mexican migrant talks to a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A Mexican migrant talks to a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United more

Reuters / 2016年 2月 16日 星期二
A Mexican migrant talks to a family member through the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
32 / 33
A fence separates the border towns of Nogales, Mexico (R) and Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A fence separates the border towns of Nogales, Mexico (R) and Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2016年 11月 7日 星期一
A fence separates the border towns of Nogales, Mexico (R) and Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
33 / 33
重播
下一图片集
The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

下一个

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

2017年 5月 2日
Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

2017年 5月 2日
White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

2017年 5月 2日
May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

2017年 5月 2日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐