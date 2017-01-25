White flags of Mosul
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq.
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carry their luggage in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq.
A civilian takes a makeshift white flag on his home during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq.
Displaced people from Mosul, who are fleeing from Islamic State militants, carry a white flag next to Iraqi army soldiers in Mosul, Iraq.
People carry a white flag in a vehicle after returning to their homes in Al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq.
A boy waves a white flag to Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) in Qadisiyah neighborhood north of Mosul, Iraq.
Iraqis display a white flag as they carry away a dead body at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man holds a white flag as he walks with an Iraqi soldier during a military operation against Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq.
An Iraqi displaced child holds white flag as he is fleeing with his family during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq.
A man who just fled Bazwaia village carries a white flag as he arrives at a special forces checkpoint, east of Mosul, Iraq.
Boys who just fled Kokjali near Mosul gesture as they hold a white flag on their way to a camp for the displaced, Iraq.
A boy who has just fled Kokjali near Mosul walks past a Iraqi special forces checkpoint as he heads to a camp for the displaced, Iraq.
A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman waves a white flag in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman holds up a white flag as she greets her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl who had just fled Kokjali near Mosul carries a white flag as she arrives with her family at a Peshmerga checkpoint, Iraq.
A displaced Iraqi child holds a white flag as he flees with his family during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq.
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq.
