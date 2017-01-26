版本:
Mosul residents living in limbo

Displaced people who fled from the clashes in Mosul jump across a ditch at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
Displaced people who fled from the clashes in Mosul jump across a ditch at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman who fled from clashes in Mosul waits in a car as she goes back to her house after the liberation of their area at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A woman who fled from clashes in Mosul waits in a car as she goes back to her house after the liberation of their area at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced people from Mosul carry their belongings as they leave their camp after their homes were liberated from Islamic State militants at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced people from Mosul carry their belongings as they leave their camp after their homes were liberated from Islamic State militants at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced women who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul make bread at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced women who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul make bread at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Men who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul have their haircuts done at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Men who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul have their haircuts done at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi boys, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, warm themselves by a fire in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Displaced Iraqi boys, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, warm themselves by a fire in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold with their families sit at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold with their families sit at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, wait to in a queue to get fuel used for cooking and lighting during rainy day at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, wait to in a queue to get fuel used for cooking and lighting during rainy day at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Malac, a 7-year-old, holds her cat as she walks back with her family to their home from Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Malac, a 7-year-old, holds her cat as she walks back with her family to their home from Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits outside a tent during rainy day at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits outside a tent during rainy day at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold wait to receive humanitarian aid supplies at Al Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold wait to receive humanitarian aid supplies at Al Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced Iraqi women, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, makes bread at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A displaced Iraqi women, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, makes bread at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Displaced people who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul wait to change damaged heaters at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced people who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul wait to change damaged heaters at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul walk in Khazer camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul walk in Khazer camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced girl who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul carries a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A displaced girl who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul carries a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gather at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gather at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
