Migrants stranded in Serbia

Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
Migrants hold placards during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Migrants hold placards during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 12日 星期四
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
A migrant takes part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
A migrant takes part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
Migrants take a rest inside an abandoned train wagon near a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Migrants take a rest inside an abandoned train wagon near a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
A migrant holds a placard during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
A migrant holds a placard during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
Migrants wait in line to receive a plate of free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
Migrants wait in line to receive a plate of free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
A migrant reacts as he stands by a fire, outside of a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A migrant reacts as he stands by a fire, outside of a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
Migrants eat plates of free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
Migrants eat plates of free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
Migrants walk during a snowfall inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk during a snowfall inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
Migrants walk during a snowfall inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
