Inside the Congress of Tomorrow
(L-R) U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan acknowledge the crowd during the 2017 "Cmore
Attendees applaud President Donald Trump during his speech at the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republicanmore
Protesters demonstrate during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference. REUTERS/Markmore
Senator John McCain is interviewed. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Britain's Prime Minister Teresa May arrives to speak. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Congressional staffer Shannon McGahn holds her yawning son as U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during themore
Congressmen and staff listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak. REUTERS/Mark Makela
President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and House Speaker Paul Ryan greet one another on stage. more
An attendee uses her iPhone to record President Donald Trump speaking. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan listen to President Donald Trump speak. REUTERS/Mark Makmore
Representative for Washington's 5th Congressional District Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senator from South Dakotmore
Caleb Smith, House Speaker Paul Ryan's digital communications director, arranges an American flag on stage. REmore
Police officers monitor activity outside the location of the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow". REUTERS/Mark Makela
Representative Jason Chaffetz adjusts his tie before a television interview. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Protesters demonstrate during a "Queer Rage" dance party outside the location of the 2017 "Congress of Tomorromore
A member of the media works on his laptop. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Representative Chris Collins is interviewed. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Protesters demonstrate during a "Queer Rage" dance party outside the location of the 2017 "Congress of Tomorromore
Representative Adam Kinzinger is surrounded by media. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Representative Liz Cheney addresses the media. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Police officers monitor activity as David Slottge demonstrates outside the location for the 2017 "Congress of more
A television journalist prepares to record a segment. REUTERS/Mark Makela
