Gambia celebrates arrival of new president

Gambia's President Adama Barrow, who was sworn in at the Gambian embassy in neighboring Senegal, greets his supporters upon his arrival from Dakar, in Banjul, Gambia. Thousands of people lined the streets of Gambia's capital Banjul to welcome home new President Adama Barrow days after authoritarian leader Yahya Jammeh fled into exile under pressure from regional forces. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Gambia's President Adama Barrow, who was sworn in at the Gambian embassy in neighboring Senegal, greets his supporters upon his arrival from Dakar, in Banjul, Gambia. Thousands of people lined the streets of Gambia's capital Banjul to welcome home new President Adama Barrow days after authoritarian leader Yahya Jammeh fled into exile under pressure from regional forces. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People celebrate the return of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to the country, at the airport in Serekunda, Gambia. Barrow, a former real estate agent, won a Dec. 1 election but Jammeh refused to step down, forcing his opponent to be inaugurated at the Gambian Embassy in neighboring Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
People celebrate the return of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to the country, at the airport in Serekunda, Gambia. Barrow, a former real estate agent, won a Dec. 1 election but Jammeh refused to step down, forcing his opponent to be inaugurated at the Gambian Embassy in neighboring Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Gambian President Adama Barrow reacts to the crowd of supporters as he arrives at Banjul International Airport. Clad in a long white African tunic, Barrow smiled as he stepped out of a small plane and walked down a red carpet to greet hundreds of diplomats and officials lined up to greet him. Immediately afterwards, fighter jets from the West African ECOWAS regional force passed overhead. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Gambian President Adama Barrow reacts to the crowd of supporters as he arrives at Banjul International Airport. Clad in a long white African tunic, Barrow smiled as he stepped out of a small plane and walked down a red carpet to greet hundreds of diplomats and officials lined up to greet him. Immediately afterwards, fighter jets from the West African ECOWAS regional force passed overhead. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People hold Gambia flags along a street as they celebrate the slated return of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to the country, in Serekunda. "A new page in Gambian history is being turned," said Mohamed Ibn Chambas, U.N. Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, who helped negotiate Jammeh's exit, shortly before accompanying Barrow to Banjul. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
People hold Gambia flags along a street as they celebrate the slated return of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to the country, in Serekunda. "A new page in Gambian history is being turned," said Mohamed Ibn Chambas, U.N. Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, who helped negotiate Jammeh's exit, shortly before accompanying Barrow to Banjul. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
Supporters of Gambian President Adama Barrow gather to receive him as he arrives from Dakar, in Banjul. Barrow's surprise ballot box victory and the determination of Western and African countries to uphold it is being celebrated as a moment of democratic hope for Africa. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Supporters of Gambian President Adama Barrow gather to receive him as he arrives from Dakar, in Banjul. Barrow's surprise ballot box victory and the determination of Western and African countries to uphold it is being celebrated as a moment of democratic hope for Africa. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Gambia's President Adama Barrow is greeted by his supporters upon his arrival in Banjul. Yet, diplomats say tiny Gambia was an easy target and that regional armies are unlikely to venture into bigger countries to oust authoritarian rulers with more powerful allies than Jammeh. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Gambia's President Adama Barrow is greeted by his supporters upon his arrival in Banjul. Yet, diplomats say tiny Gambia was an easy target and that regional armies are unlikely to venture into bigger countries to oust authoritarian rulers with more powerful allies than Jammeh. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
The Gambia Armed Forces music band march to form a guard of honour for President Adama Barrow as he arrives in Banjul. Regional leaders helped thrash out a deal last Saturday for Jammeh to fly to exile in Equatorial Guinea as thousands of ECOWAS troops closed in after 22 years of increasingly repressive rule in Gambia, marked by alleged torture and killings of opponents. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
The Gambia Armed Forces music band march to form a guard of honour for President Adama Barrow as he arrives in Banjul. Regional leaders helped thrash out a deal last Saturday for Jammeh to fly to exile in Equatorial Guinea as thousands of ECOWAS troops closed in after 22 years of increasingly repressive rule in Gambia, marked by alleged torture and killings of opponents. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Gambia's President Adama Barrow inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival in Banjul. Jammeh's political demise is a relief to many people in the small, sliver-like West African country and the U.N.'s Chambas promised assistance in investigating human rights abuses. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Gambia's President Adama Barrow inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival in Banjul. Jammeh's political demise is a relief to many people in the small, sliver-like West African country and the U.N.'s Chambas promised assistance in investigating human rights abuses. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Supporters of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow fix a billboard ahead of his slated return to Banjul. In the weeks following Jammeh's decision to reject the election outcome in early December, Barrow was seen as vulnerable and was protected by unarmed volunteers until he relocated to Dakar. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
Supporters of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow fix a billboard ahead of his slated return to Banjul. In the weeks following Jammeh's decision to reject the election outcome in early December, Barrow was seen as vulnerable and was protected by unarmed volunteers until he relocated to Dakar. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People celebrate the return of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to the country, in Brusubi. Barrow has asked the 7,000-strong West African military contingent to remain in Gambia for another six months, Chambas said on Thursday. An ECOWAS official said they were studying the proposal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
People celebrate the return of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to the country, in Brusubi. Barrow has asked the 7,000-strong West African military contingent to remain in Gambia for another six months, Chambas said on Thursday. An ECOWAS official said they were studying the proposal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Gambia's President Adama Barrow arrives in Banjul. Gambia, a tiny riverine nation surrounded by Western ally Senegal on three sides, has a bloated army for its size but so far there have been no signs of resistance to ECOWAS forces. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Gambia's President Adama Barrow arrives in Banjul. Gambia, a tiny riverine nation surrounded by Western ally Senegal on three sides, has a bloated army for its size but so far there have been no signs of resistance to ECOWAS forces. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man works "Gambia has decided" tee shirts in Serekunda, on the day Gambia's new President Adama Barrow is slated to return to the country. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
A man works "Gambia has decided" tee shirts in Serekunda, on the day Gambia's new President Adama Barrow is slated to return to the country. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
