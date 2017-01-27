Gambia celebrates arrival of new president
Gambia's President Adama Barrow, who was sworn in at the Gambian embassy in neighboring Senegal, greets his sumore
People celebrate the return of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to the country, at the airport in Serekundamore
Gambian President Adama Barrow reacts to the crowd of supporters as he arrives at Banjul International Airportmore
People hold Gambia flags along a street as they celebrate the slated return of Gambia's new President Adama Bamore
Supporters of Gambian President Adama Barrow gather to receive him as he arrives from Dakar, in Banjul. Barrowmore
Gambia's President Adama Barrow is greeted by his supporters upon his arrival in Banjul. Yet, diplomats say timore
The Gambia Armed Forces music band march to form a guard of honour for President Adama Barrow as he arrives inmore
Gambia's President Adama Barrow inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival in Banjul. Jammeh's political demimore
Supporters of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow fix a billboard ahead of his slated return to Banjul. In themore
People celebrate the return of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to the country, in Brusubi. Barrow has askemore
Gambia's President Adama Barrow arrives in Banjul. Gambia, a tiny riverine nation surrounded by Western ally Smore
A man works "Gambia has decided" tee shirts in Serekunda, on the day Gambia's new President Adama Barrow is slmore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
China's megacity symmetry
The government has ordered that Chinese cities must avoid looking identical in their urban development and focus on each city's unique historical value.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
On the frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces push deeper into Islamic State-held districts in eastern Mosul.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.