Migrant rescue on the high seas

A migrant reacts aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
A migrant reacts aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
104 sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as a rescuer (R) of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
104 sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as a rescuer (R) of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Migrants are covered with thermal blankets following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Migrants are covered with thermal blankets following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Migrants covered with thermal blankets are aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Migrants covered with thermal blankets are aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Sub-Saharan migrants try to reach for a life vest aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Sub-Saharan migrants try to reach for a life vest aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
195 sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
195 sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
An overcrowded raft carrying 195 sub-Saharan migrants approaches the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
An overcrowded raft carrying 195 sub-Saharan migrants approaches the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Migrants rest following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Migrants rest following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
