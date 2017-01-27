Migrant rescue on the high seas
A migrant reacts aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after more
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spmore
104 sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as a rescuer (R) of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Opemore
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migmore
Migrants are covered with thermal blankets following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an more
Migrants covered with thermal blankets are aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO more
Sub-Saharan migrants try to reach for a life vest aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the more
195 sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proamore
An overcrowded raft carrying 195 sub-Saharan migrants approaches the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of tmore
Migrants rest following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft by the Spanimore
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spmore
