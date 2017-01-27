Washington's "March for Life"
An anti-abortion demonstrator (L) and a pro-choice counter-protester (R) laugh together as the annual March fomore
Anti-abortion activists gather for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Vice President Mike Pence waves at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Anti-abortion activists gather for the National March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The annual March for Life rally takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/Jmore
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Ymore
An anti-abortion demonstrator argues with pro-choice counter-protesters during the annual March for Life. REUTmore
The annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court where it is met by pro-choice counter-protesters. REUmore
Nicole Davis embraces her daughter Jadyn as they pray outside the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
The annual March for Life rally takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument. REUTERS/James Lawler Dumore
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Anti-abortion activists gather at the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally in Washington. REUTEmore
Anti-abortion activists gather outside the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron more
The annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
An anti-abortion activist holds a rosary outside the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
The annual March for Life proceeds up Capitol Hill on Constitution Avenue. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Anti-abortion activists gather outside the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron more
Senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway rides back to the White House after speaking at a rally before themore
Anti-abortion activists gather for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Anti-abortion and pro-choice activists gather at the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally in Wamore
The annual March for Life rally takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/Jmore
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
