2017年 1月 28日

Washington's "March for Life"

An anti-abortion demonstrator (L) and a pro-choice counter-protester (R) laugh together as the annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

2017年 1月 28日
An anti-abortion demonstrator (L) and a pro-choice counter-protester (R) laugh together as the annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Anti-abortion activists gather for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

2017年 1月 28日
Anti-abortion activists gather for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Vice President Mike Pence waves at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 1月 28日
Vice President Mike Pence waves at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Anti-abortion activists gather for the National March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

2017年 1月 28日
Anti-abortion activists gather for the National March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 1月 28日
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The annual March for Life rally takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

2017年 1月 28日
The annual March for Life rally takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 1月 28日
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
An anti-abortion demonstrator argues with pro-choice counter-protesters during the annual March for Life. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

2017年 1月 28日
An anti-abortion demonstrator argues with pro-choice counter-protesters during the annual March for Life. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
The annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court where it is met by pro-choice counter-protesters. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

2017年 1月 28日
The annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court where it is met by pro-choice counter-protesters. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Nicole Davis embraces her daughter Jadyn as they pray outside the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

2017年 1月 28日
Nicole Davis embraces her daughter Jadyn as they pray outside the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
The annual March for Life rally takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

2017年 1月 28日
The annual March for Life rally takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 1月 28日
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 1月 28日
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Anti-abortion activists gather at the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

2017年 1月 28日
Anti-abortion activists gather at the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Anti-abortion activists gather outside the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

2017年 1月 28日
Anti-abortion activists gather outside the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
The annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

2017年 1月 28日
The annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
An anti-abortion activist holds a rosary outside the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

2017年 1月 28日
An anti-abortion activist holds a rosary outside the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
The annual March for Life proceeds up Capitol Hill on Constitution Avenue. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

2017年 1月 28日
The annual March for Life proceeds up Capitol Hill on Constitution Avenue. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Anti-abortion activists gather outside the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

2017年 1月 28日
Anti-abortion activists gather outside the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway rides back to the White House after speaking at a rally before the annual March for Life on the grounds of the Washington Monument. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

2017年 1月 28日
Senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway rides back to the White House after speaking at a rally before the annual March for Life on the grounds of the Washington Monument. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Anti-abortion activists gather for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

2017年 1月 28日
Anti-abortion activists gather for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 1月 28日
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

2017年 1月 28日
The annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 1月 28日
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Anti-abortion and pro-choice activists gather at the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

2017年 1月 28日
Anti-abortion and pro-choice activists gather at the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
The annual March for Life rally takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

2017年 1月 28日
The annual March for Life rally takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 1月 28日
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
