Photos of the week
Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United Statemore
People gather for the Women's March in Washington January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq, January 23, 2017. more
A villager and his horse are seen next to a forest fire in the town of Santa Olga in the Maule region, south omore
Road workers carry water on a road under construction in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasemore
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz pmore
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservationmore
Sentimina Bananga weeps next to the body of her partner Jimmy Said, who according to her was shot dead by an umore
Actor Ryan Gosling poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2017. more
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucicmore
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 23, 2017. Halilagicmore
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response fomore
Fog surrounds a statue of Nelson Mandela and the Big Ben clock tower in London, Britain, January 23, 2017. REUmore
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in themore
Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. REmore
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (R) takes part in a rally againstmore
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women'smore
Then President Barack Obama walks with a letter before he departs the Oval Office for the final time as sittinmore
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United more
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.