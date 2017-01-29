Chaos after Trump's travel ban
Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that tempormore
A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy Internationalmore
People hold signs with the names of people detained and denied entry in protest of Donald Trump's travel ban amore
The Bay family is reunited after Hamed Bay was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of Umore
Hossein Khoshbakhty wipes tears from his eyes while speaking during an interview about his Iranian brother, a more
People participate in a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy Internmore
Rosalie Gurna, 9, holds a sign in support of Muslim family members as people protest against U.S. President Domore
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets demonstrators protesting U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel banmore
Picture frames, which formerly held portraits of officials including the President of the United States, hang more
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Omore
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Omore
Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed bamore
Botan Mahmoud Hassour shows his identity cards when he was working with the U.S. military as he awaits his datmore
People shout during anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protests outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy Internatimore
New York City Council Member Carlos Menchaca addresses a crowd during an anti-Donald Trump immigration ban promore
Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darwish stands with Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez (R) after being released at John F. Kmore
People gather during an anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protest outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy Internmore
A passenger waits for his girlfriend, who was born in Iran but holds a Canadian passport and had not been allomore
Marian Vayghan reacts after her uncle had been released from a detention center for deportation back to Iran amore
People protest Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at the International terminal at Los Amore
Police corral protesters who gathered in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on immigration and trmore
A woman offers pizza to people protesting against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's execmore
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Omore
A woman in an American flag hijab chants with other protesters against the travel ban imposed by U.S. Presidenmore
A police officer waits in the international arrivals pathway as people gather to protest against the travel bamore
A family waits for someone as protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. Presidmore
Mazdak Tootkaboni (L) is reunited with friends and family after he was separated from other passengers and quemore
Protesters yell through the windows of Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John Fmore
People protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airpmore
Demonstrators protesting U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban greet arriving passengers at Logan Airmore
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stands on a railing to address demonstrators protesting U.S. President Donald more
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Omore
Homa Homaei, a U.S. Citizen from Iran, is hugged by a lawyer working to help her Iranian family members affectmore
Demonstrators hang a banner from a multi-level car park during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outmore
A man yells during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy Internatimore
Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed bamore
Protesters gather outsideTerminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. president Donald Trump's proposed banmore
