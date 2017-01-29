Chaos after Trump's travel ban

A passenger waits for his girlfriend, who was born in Iran but holds a Canadian passport and had not been allomore

A passenger waits for his girlfriend, who was born in Iran but holds a Canadian passport and had not been allowed entry to the US after vacationing in Thailand, (L), as an attorney works to help family members of Sarah Saedian, (centre R), both affected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close