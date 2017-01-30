Protests erupt over Trump's travel ban
Pakistani American Aisha Yaqoop, 23, of Atlanta, yells slogans during an anti-Donald Trump travel ban protest more
Riot police arrive as activists gather at Portland International Airport to protest against President Donald Tmore
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donalmore
Activists gather at Portland International Airport to protest against President Donald Trump's executive actiomore
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta Intermore
Young men cheer during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban, in Seattle, Washingtmore
Demonstrators shut down the lower level loop at LAX during a protest at Los Angeles International Airport in Lmore
People leaving the airport show their support while demonstrators yell slogans as cars drive by during anti-Domore
Linda DiLello Morton (L) and her partner, Tamara Murphy (R) listen during a protest held in response to Presidmore
People march through downtown Seattle during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel banmore
Rafik Assi (C ) and his daughters Mirna (L) and Malak attend a rally against a temporary travel ban signed by more
Demonstrators hold signs during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta Internamore
Sarah Ijaz joins the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donamore
Women walk by a team of volunteer lawyers in their makeshift office working to assist travelers detained as pamore
Activists march to the Capitol to protest President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration in Washingmore
People gather at Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy Internationamore
Hundreds of people rally against a temporary travel ban signed by President Donald Trump in an executive ordermore
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airmore
Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to the crowd gathered in Copley Square for the "Boston Protest Against Muslim more
Demonstrators spell out "# No Muslim Ban" during the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Omore
Zabihollah Zarepisheh of Iran (2nd R) smiles after being released from being held in Terminal 4 for over 30 homore
A young girl dances with an American flag in baggage claim while women pray behind her during a protest againsmore
Demonstrators march and block traffic during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia Internmore
A person holds a sign out of the sun-roof of a car as it is driven past hundreds of people rallying against a more
Muslim women pray during the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" protesting Presidmore
Pastor Matt Braddock of Christ Congregational Church offers free lawn signs to congregants after President Donmore
Izzy Berdan joins the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest U.S. Presidenmore
Noor Zafar, an attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, works with lawyers in Terminal 4 in an effomore
Teija age 7, her father is stuck in Iran due to the travel ban, holding a sign during protest against the travmore
Activists gather outside the White House to protest President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration more
Demonstrators hold signs during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airpomore
People participate in a protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban, in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanmore
Dozens of pro-immigration demonstrators cheer and hold signs as international passengers arrive at Dulles Intemore
A woman exits the closed international arrivals hall during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philmore
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airmore
People chant and hold signs as they protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executimore
Samah Mansur, from Egypt, takes part in the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" tomore
Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed ban on more
