Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque
Police officers patrol the perimeter at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre inmore
Police officers patrol the perimeter at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre inmore
People bring flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REmore
Police officers patrol the perimeter at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre inmore
Police officers are seen near a mosque after a shooting in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Police officers patrol the perimeter at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre inmore
First responders look on after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A police officer patrols the perimeter near a mosque after a shooting in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
An ambulance is parked at the scene. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
People are seen near a mosque after a shooting. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Police officers patrol the perimeter near a mosque after a shooting in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Police officers are seen near a mosque after a shooting. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Police officers speak near a mosque after a shooting. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
SWAT team police officer walk around a mosque after a shooting. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Police officers are seen near a mosque after a shooting. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
下一个
Highlights of the SAG Awards
Memorable moments at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
SAG Award red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Chaos after Trump's travel ban
President Trump's order temporarily banning refugees arriving in the United States and barring those arriving from seven Muslim-majority countries caused...
The state of the banned nations
President Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred visitors from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan...
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.