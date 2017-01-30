版本:
Historic wildfires in Chile

A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
People tidy up the remains of burnt houses as wildfires ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
People tidy up the remains of burnt houses as wildfires ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A volunteer takes a break during wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
A volunteer takes a break during wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Horses run away from wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Horses run away from wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
A Chilean flag hangs on a fence with the name of the family whose house burnt down as wildfires are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
A Chilean flag hangs on a fence with the name of the family whose house burnt down as wildfires are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A volunteer helps a firefighter during wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
A volunteer helps a firefighter during wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A bulldozer digs a hole for the carcass of a horse in a burnt forest after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Empedrado, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Hernandez

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
A bulldozer digs a hole for the carcass of a horse in a burnt forest after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Empedrado, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Hernandez
A woman sits amidst the remains of a burnt house in Santa Olga, Chile, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
A woman sits amidst the remains of a burnt house in Santa Olga, Chile, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A resident tries to extinguish fire as wildfires ravaged wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in town of Florida, Concepcion region, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
A resident tries to extinguish fire as wildfires ravaged wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in town of Florida, Concepcion region, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman walks near burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 星期五
A woman walks near burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Villagers are seen next to wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Villagers are seen next to wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Locals walk along a street among the remains of burned houses after a wildfire at the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
Locals walk along a street among the remains of burned houses after a wildfire at the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A woman takes a break as she and fellow residents try to protect houses in a residential neighborhood as wildfires ravaged wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Maribel Fornerod

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
A woman takes a break as she and fellow residents try to protect houses in a residential neighborhood as wildfires ravaged wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Maribel Fornerod
Remains of burnt houses are pictured after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Remains of burnt houses are pictured after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A man walks among the remains of a burnt church after a wildfire at the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
A man walks among the remains of a burnt church after a wildfire at the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Volunteers cover the carcass of a dog in a burnt forest after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Talcamavida, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Volunteers cover the carcass of a dog in a burnt forest after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Talcamavida, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Firefighters try to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Firefighters try to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Volunteers take a break after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Volunteers take a break after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
People sit near burnt houses after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
People sit near burnt houses after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
The carcass of a dog lies next to burnt houses after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
The carcass of a dog lies next to burnt houses after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People stay at the remains of a burnt house after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
People stay at the remains of a burnt house after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People sit next to the remains of burnt houses as wildfires are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
People sit next to the remains of burnt houses as wildfires are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
