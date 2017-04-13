版本:
中国
North Korea's Kim family tree

KIM IL-SUNG: Founder of North Korea, who died on July 8, 1994 at age 82, remains "Eternal President" of the state he founded with Soviet help after World War Two. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
KIM IL-SUNG: Founder of North Korea, who died on July 8, 1994 at age 82, remains "Eternal President" of the state he founded with Soviet help after World War Two. REUTERS/Handout
KIM JONG-SUK: North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his first wife Kim Jong-suk gave birth to their son Kim Jong-il in 1941. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / 2009年 7月 17日 星期五
KIM JONG-SUK: North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his first wife Kim Jong-suk gave birth to their son Kim Jong-il in 1941. REUTERS/Handout
KIM JONG-IL: Known at home as "the Dear Leader," Kim took over North Korea in 1994 when his father and founder of the reclusive state Kim Il-sung, known as "the Great Leader," died. Kim, who was 69 years old, died of a heart attack while on a train journey. Kim was the unchallenged head of the reclusive state whose economy fell deeper into poverty during his years in power as he vexed the world by developing a nuclear arms program and an arsenal of missiles aimed to hit neighbors Japan and South Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2011年 12月 25日 星期日
KIM JONG-IL: Known at home as "the Dear Leader," Kim took over North Korea in 1994 when his father and founder of the reclusive state Kim Il-sung, known as "the Great Leader," died. Kim, who was 69 years old, died of a heart attack while on a train journey. Kim was the unchallenged head of the reclusive state whose economy fell deeper into poverty during his years in power as he vexed the world by developing a nuclear arms program and an arsenal of missiles aimed to hit neighbors Japan and South Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
JANG SONG-THAEK: Jang, married to Kim Jong-il's sister, was previously considered the second most powerful man in the secretive state behind Kim Jong-un, before being executed after a special military tribunal found him guilty of treason. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2009年 4月 11日 星期六
JANG SONG-THAEK: Jang, married to Kim Jong-il's sister, was previously considered the second most powerful man in the secretive state behind Kim Jong-un, before being executed after a special military tribunal found him guilty of treason. REUTERS/KCNA
KIM KYONG-HUI: Younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il remains a part of the current regime's inner circle, even after the execution of her husband, Jang Song-taek. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2010年 9月 30日 星期四
KIM KYONG-HUI: Younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il remains a part of the current regime's inner circle, even after the execution of her husband, Jang Song-taek. REUTERS/KCNA
LI IL-NAM: The nephew of Kim Jong-il's ex-wife, known in South Korea as Lee Han-yong, defected in 1982 from Europe where he had been studying. Li was shot and wounded by two suspected North Korean agents in February 1997 outside his home near Seoul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
LI IL-NAM: The nephew of Kim Jong-il's ex-wife, known in South Korea as Lee Han-yong, defected in 1982 from Europe where he had been studying. Li was shot and wounded by two suspected North Korean agents in February 1997 outside his home near Seoul. REUTERS/Stringer
KIM JONG CHOL: Older brother of Kim Jong Un, Jong Chol is reportedly a music fan who has little interest in politics. Asked if Jong Chol, could run North Korea, defector Thae Yong Ho was skeptical. "Kim Jong Chol has no interest in politics. He is only interested in music," Thae said. "He's only interested in Eric Clapton. If he was a normal man, I'm sure he'd be a very good professional guitarist". Jong Chol (C) is seen here at an Eric Clapton concert in Singapore. REUTERS/KBS via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2011年 2月 16日 星期三
KIM JONG CHOL: Older brother of Kim Jong Un, Jong Chol is reportedly a music fan who has little interest in politics. Asked if Jong Chol, could run North Korea, defector Thae Yong Ho was skeptical. "Kim Jong Chol has no interest in politics. He is only interested in music," Thae said. "He's only interested in Eric Clapton. If he was a normal man, I'm sure he'd be a very good professional guitarist". Jong Chol (C) is seen here at an Eric Clapton concert in Singapore. REUTERS/KBS via Reuters TV
KIM JONG-UN: Current North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, known as "Supreme Leader", assumed power in 2011 following the death of his father. Mythmaking for Kim started early with him being portrayed as the spitting image of his grandfather and dubbed the "genius of geniuses" in military affairs despite having no known military experience. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 13日 星期二
KIM JONG-UN: Current North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, known as "Supreme Leader", assumed power in 2011 following the death of his father. Mythmaking for Kim started early with him being portrayed as the spitting image of his grandfather and dubbed the "genius of geniuses" in military affairs despite having no known military experience. KCNA/via Reuters
KIM YO JONG: The younger sister of Kim Jong Un was born to Ko Yong Hui, the fourth partner of late leader Kim Jong Il. She is believed to have attended the same Swiss boarding school as her elder brothers Kim Jong Un and Kim Jong Chol. In May 2016, she was formally elected by the congress to the ruling party's Central Committee. In November 2014, state media named her as a vice director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department, which handles ideological messaging through the media, arts and culture. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
KIM YO JONG: The younger sister of Kim Jong Un was born to Ko Yong Hui, the fourth partner of late leader Kim Jong Il. She is believed to have attended the same Swiss boarding school as her elder brothers Kim Jong Un and Kim Jong Chol. In May 2016, she was formally elected by the congress to the ruling party's Central Committee. In November 2014, state media named her as a vice director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department, which handles ideological messaging through the media, arts and culture. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
RI SOL JU: In 2012 North Korean state broadcaster named Kim Jong-un's wife as Ri Sol-ju, but did not say when the two were married. South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said she had been a member of a troupe of performance artists and had received etiquette training for about six months before taking on the role of first lady, quoting a source familiar with the state's inner workings. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 3月 24日 星期一
RI SOL JU: In 2012 North Korean state broadcaster named Kim Jong-un's wife as Ri Sol-ju, but did not say when the two were married. South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said she had been a member of a troupe of performance artists and had received etiquette training for about six months before taking on the role of first lady, quoting a source familiar with the state's inner workings. REUTERS/KCNA
点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐