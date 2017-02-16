U.S. border town built on Mexican produce
Matt Mandel, VP Operations, views tomatoes at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizonmore
Workers unload shipments of vegetables from Mexico at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogalesmore
Truck driver Howard Casale, 64, prepares to carry shipments of vegetables from Mexico to Boston at SunFed prodmore
Trucks wait to carry shipments of vegetables from Mexico to the rest of the U.S. at SunFed produce packing andmore
Quality Control Inspector Gilberto Nunez, 50, checks vegetables at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehoumore
The U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. "President Trump should take a good look at the effecmore
Karla Galindo, 35, kisses her daughter Anapaula, 9, as she works in her family's restaurant, Rancho Grande, inmore
Mauricio Felix, 38, (R) washes dishes with Alejandro Galindo, 42, in his family's restaurant, Rancho Grande, imore
President of J-C Distributing Inc Jaime Chamberlain, a Mexican produce distributor, said business with Mexico more
Jaime Chamberlain's produce distribution company J-C Distributing Inc employs about 25 people who handle 120,0more
The international border port crossing to Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. Since the 1994 implementation ofmore
A woman carries bags across the international border from the U.S. to Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. Nationwide, more
People in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico are seen through the U.S. border fence as they queue to cross into Nogales, more
A man in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico looks through the U.S. border fence into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nichomore
U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Ruiz patrols the U.S. border with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore
The U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A doll is seen propped against the U.S. border fence with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past a grocery store next to the U.S. border port with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. Local officialsmore
A man sits next to the U.S. border port with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. Company representatives said a bordermore
A woman walks toward the U.S. border port with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk down the high street in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Trucks and cars cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Ruiz patrols the U.S. border with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore
A memorial sticker asking for justice for someone who died crossing the U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogmore
The U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
