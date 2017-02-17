版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 18日 星期六 00:30 BJT

Flooding in Gaza

A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibrahemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 星期三
A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
1 / 15
A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 15
A Palestinian man evacuates his children after his house was flooded with rainwater in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man evacuates his children after his house was flooded with rainwater in Rafah in the southern Gmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 星期三
A Palestinian man evacuates his children after his house was flooded with rainwater in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
3 / 15
Palestinian children look at a shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children look at a shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
Palestinian children look at a shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 15
Flooded houses are seen following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Flooded houses are seen following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Smore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Flooded houses are seen following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 15
A Palestinian woman asks for help after her house was flooded following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman asks for help after her house was flooded following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the nmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
A Palestinian woman asks for help after her house was flooded following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 15
A Palestinian man inspects his shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man inspects his shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
A Palestinian man inspects his shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 15
A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 15
A Palestinian girl is seen through a hole in a wall as she wades through floodwaters following a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl is seen through a hole in a wall as she wades through floodwaters following a rainstorm, inmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
A Palestinian girl is seen through a hole in a wall as she wades through floodwaters following a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 15
Palestinian boys take cover in the remains of a vehicle during heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian boys take cover in the remains of a vehicle during heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Palestinian boys take cover in the remains of a vehicle during heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 15
Palestinians inspect a flooded house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians inspect a flooded house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Palestinians inspect a flooded house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 15
A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 15
A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 15
A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 15
A Palestinian girl walks outside her family house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl walks outside her family house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gazamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
A Palestinian girl walks outside her family house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 2月 17日
U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and mangoes grown in Mexico flow north through a border checkpoint into Nogales, Arizona, helping to ensure a year-round supply of...

2017年 2月 17日
A divided Cyprus

A divided Cyprus

As Britain, Greece and Turkey try to thrash out a security deal for a reunited Cyprus, the island remains divided.

2017年 2月 17日
Best in Show at Westminster

Best in Show at Westminster

Rumor the German Shepherd beats out other top dogs to win Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

2017年 2月 16日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐