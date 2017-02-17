版本:
Islamic State militants behind bars

Amar Hussein, 22, an Islamic State member listens to a counter-terrorism agent in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. Hussein says he reads the Koran all day in his tiny jail cell to become a better person. He also says he raped more than 200 women from Iraqi minorities, and shows few regrets. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
Ghaffar Abdel Rahman, 31, an Islamic State member speaks during his meeting with Reuters journalists in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. Kurdish intelligence authorities gave Reuters rare access to Hussein and Abdel Rahman, who were both captured during an assault on the city of Kirkuk in October that killed 99 civilians and members of the security forces. Sixty-three Islamic State militants died. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Amar Hussein has his cuffs removed by a counter-terrorism agent inside his prison cell. Hussein said his emirs, or local Islamic State commanders, gave him and others a green light to rape as many Yazidi and other women as they wanted. "Young men need this," Hussein told Reuters in an interview. "This is normal." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Amar Hussein stands as his head is covered with a black hood while he waits to be escorted to his cell. Hussein said he moved from house to house in several Iraqi cities raping women from the Yazidi sect and other minorities at a time when Islamic State was grabbing more and more territory from Iraqi security forces. Kurdish security officials say they have evidence of Hussein raping and killing but they don't know what the scale is. Reuters could not independently verify Hussein's account. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Amar Hussein looks out from his prison cell. Hussein said he also killed about 500 people since joining Islamic State in 2013. "We shot whoever we needed to shoot and beheaded whoever we needed to beheaded," said Hussein. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Religious slogans are scratched on the cement walls of the cells by previous jihadist prisoners. Amar Hussein's only possessions are a thick blanket and a Koran. On the floor is a polystyrene plate with broth and some rice. Hussein, now 21, began his career as an Islamic militant began when he was just 14, he said. He was drawn to jihad by his local mosque preacher, then he joined al Qaeda and now awaits legal proceedings as a member of Islamic State, the successor of al Qaeda's Iraq branch. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Amar Hussein sees himself as a victim of hardship, a product of a broken home and poverty in his hometown of Mosul, where Iraqi forces have launched an offensive against Islamic State to dislodge them from their last stronghold in Iraq. "I had no money. No one to say 'This is wrong, this is right.' No jobs. I had friends but no one to give me advice," said Hussein, who has been held in the cell with a barred window since his capture in October. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Cuffs are seen in front of cells housing Islamic State members. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ghaffar Abdel Rahman, 31, an Islamic State member, sits in his prison cell. Counter-terrorism agents described Abdel Rahman as less forthcoming, and said he had revealed little during questioning about his experiences as a checkpoint and logistics man for Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Abdel Rahman admitted to opening fire on security forces in the raid on Kirkuk but says he never killed anyone. He said he and his brother joined Islamic State because otherwise, as state employees, they would have been killed by the group. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ghaffar Abdel Rahman stands at an interrogation room. His Kurdish captors did not comment on his story, but Iraqi authorities are generally sceptical of fighters who say they had no choice. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ghaffar Abdel Rahman is escorted by a counter-terrorism agent as his head is covered with a black hood. His only hint of anger came when he was asked his view of Shi'ite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and he suggested Iraq would always be plagued by instability because many sects live in the country. "He (Abadi) does not provide people with justice," said Abdel Rahman. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Amar Hussein sits during an interview with Reuters journalists. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ghaffar Abdel Rahman speaks during his meeting with Reuters journalists. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ghaffar Abdel Rahman sits in his prison cell. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

