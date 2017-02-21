版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 01:20 BJT

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red) looking up at departure board at the low cost carrier lobby at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 星期一
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red) looking up at departure board at the low cost carrier lobby at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show (circled in red) a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam being accosted by a woman in a white shirt at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 星期一
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show (circled in red) a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam being accosted by a woman in a white shirt at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a woman in a white shirt (circled in red on right) walking away after accosting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red on left) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/ via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 星期一
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a woman in a white shirt (circled in red on right) walking away after accosting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red on left) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/ via Reuters TV
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red) talking to airport staff, after being accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 星期一
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (circled in red) talking to airport staff, after being accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam talking to security personnel, after being accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 星期一
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam talking to security personnel, after being accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show security personnel escorting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam, after the latter was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 星期一
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show security personnel escorting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam, after the latter was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show security personnel escorting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (carrying black bag) to an area with a sign reading "medical clinic", after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on February 13, 2017. FUJITV/via Reuters TV. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS VIDEO WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. THE FOOTAGE WAS OBTAINED BY FUJI TV. DO NOT CROP OR OBSCURE FUJITV LOGO. ANY VOICED PACKAGES USING THIS MATERIAL MUST ATTRIBUTE IT VERBALLY TO FUJI TV. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS VIDEO. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CANNOT RE-USE AFTER 30 DAYS FROM TRANSMISSION WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM FUJITV. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 星期一
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show security personnel escorting a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (carrying black bag) to an area with a sign reading "medical clinic", after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on February 13, 2017. FUJITV/via Reuters TV. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS VIDEO WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. THE FOOTAGE WAS OBTAINED BY FUJI TV. DO NOT CROP OR OBSCURE FUJITV LOGO. ANY VOICED PACKAGES USING THIS MATERIAL MUST ATTRIBUTE IT VERBALLY TO FUJI TV. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS VIDEO. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CANNOT RE-USE AFTER 30 DAYS FROM TRANSMISSION WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM FUJITV. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (3rd R with black backpack) at a counter in an area with a sign reading "medical clinic", after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 星期一
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam (3rd R with black backpack) at a counter in an area with a sign reading "medical clinic", after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show medical staff surrounding a man believed to be Kim Jong-Nam, after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 星期一
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show medical staff surrounding a man believed to be Kim Jong-Nam, after he was accosted by a woman in a white shirt, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam. Two women from Vietnam and Indonesia have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the assault on Kim Jong Nam. There is speculation that they administered a poison by wiping it or spraying it on his face. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam. Two women from Vietnam and Indonesia have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the assault on Kim Jong Nam. There is speculation that they administered a poison by wiping it or spraying it on his face. Royal Malaysia Police
Indonesian Siti Aisyah. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
Indonesian Siti Aisyah. Royal Malaysia Police
A North Korean man identified by Malaysian police as Ri Jong Chol is taken to a police station in Sepang, Malaysia. Park Jung-ho/News1 via

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
A North Korean man identified by Malaysian police as Ri Jong Chol is taken to a police station in Sepang, Malaysia. Park Jung-ho/News1 via
Ri Jong Chol, a North Korean arrested in the probe, lived in Malaysia for more than three years without working at the company registered on his employment permit or receiving a salary. Reuters could not ascertain if Ri had any other employment or source of income. Police could not be reached for comment to explain how Ri supported his family in Malaysia. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
Ri Jong Chol, a North Korean arrested in the probe, lived in Malaysia for more than three years without working at the company registered on his employment permit or receiving a salary. Reuters could not ascertain if Ri had any other employment or source of income. Police could not be reached for comment to explain how Ri supported his family in Malaysia. Royal Malaysia Police
North Korean suspects Ri Jae Nam (front L), Hong Song Hac (back L) and Ri Ji Hyun (R). South Korean and U.S. officials have said they believe North Korean agents assassinated Kim Jong Nam, who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau under Beijing's protection. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
North Korean suspects Ri Jae Nam (front L), Hong Song Hac (back L) and Ri Ji Hyun (R). South Korean and U.S. officials have said they believe North Korean agents assassinated Kim Jong Nam, who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau under Beijing's protection. Royal Malaysia Police
A still image from a footage broadcast by Chinese state media believed to show a woman (wearing yellow top) suspected of involvement in the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam. CCTV via REUTERS TV

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
A still image from a footage broadcast by Chinese state media believed to show a woman (wearing yellow top) suspected of involvement in the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam. CCTV via REUTERS TV
North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police
North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
North Korean suspect Ri Ji U. Royal Malaysia Police
North Korean suspect Hong Song Hac. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
North Korean suspect Hong Song Hac. Royal Malaysia Police
North Korean suspect O Jong Gil. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
North Korean suspect O Jong Gil. Royal Malaysia Police
North Korean suspect Ri Ji Hyon. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
North Korean suspect Ri Ji Hyon. Royal Malaysia Police
Malaysian Muhammad Farid Bin Jallaludin. Royal Malaysia Police

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
Malaysian Muhammad Farid Bin Jallaludin. Royal Malaysia Police
Members of the Royal Malaysia Police special operation forces stand guard inside the morgue at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital where Kim Jong Nam's body is held for autopsy. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 星期二
Members of the Royal Malaysia Police special operation forces stand guard inside the morgue at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital where Kim Jong Nam's body is held for autopsy. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man believed to be North Korean heir-apparent Kim Jong Nam takes a look around as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport in May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
A man believed to be North Korean heir-apparent Kim Jong Nam takes a look around as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport in May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita
Kim Jong Nam is escorted by police as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport ion May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita/File Photo

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Kim Jong Nam is escorted by police as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport ion May 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita/File Photo
