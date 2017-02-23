版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 00:10 BJT

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from a sugar factory as Iraqi security forces sniper aims his weapon towards Mosul's airport during a battle with Islamic State's militants south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Smoke rises from a sugar factory as Iraqi security forces sniper aims his weapon towards Mosul's airport during a battle with Islamic State's militants south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service members help a wounded civilian fwho fled the violence in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service members help a wounded civilian fwho fled the violence in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces drive past a destroyed Mosul's airport building after driving out Islamic State's militants south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Iraqi security forces drive past a destroyed Mosul's airport building after driving out Islamic State's militants south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Counter-terrorism service troops advance towards Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Counter-terrorism service troops advance towards Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi flag is seen as smoke rises during a battle with islamic state's militants to capture Mosul's airport south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Iraqi flag is seen as smoke rises during a battle with islamic state's militants to capture Mosul's airport south west Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Federal police members pose with an Islamic State flag along a street of Albu Saif which was recaptured from Islamic State, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 星期三
Federal police members pose with an Islamic State flag along a street of Albu Saif which was recaptured from Islamic State, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 星期一
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of Iraqi security forces look at the body of an Islamic State militant during clashes, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 星期二
Members of Iraqi security forces look at the body of an Islamic State militant during clashes, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi rapid response forces advancing towards south of Mosul are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 星期一
Iraqi rapid response forces advancing towards south of Mosul are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraq's Federal Police forces shaves at village of Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 星期二
A member of the Iraq's Federal Police forces shaves at village of Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises next to a position held by the Iraqi rapid response forces during a battle against Islamic State militants in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
Smoke rises next to a position held by the Iraqi rapid response forces during a battle against Islamic State militants in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A sniper from Iraq's Federal Police force takes aim at Islamic State positions from the roof of a house on the frontline in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 星期二
A sniper from Iraq's Federal Police force takes aim at Islamic State positions from the roof of a house on the frontline in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Federal police members stand inside a room where they said Islamic State sniper was hiding at a liberated part of Albu Saif village south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 星期二
Federal police members stand inside a room where they said Islamic State sniper was hiding at a liberated part of Albu Saif village south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi security forces search men before checking their ID cards in a search for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 星期二
Iraqi security forces search men before checking their ID cards in a search for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Men sit in a classroom inside a school used by Iraqi security forces to check residents' ID cards in a search for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 星期二
Men sit in a classroom inside a school used by Iraqi security forces to check residents' ID cards in a search for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Sunni Arab fighters carries pots that are being made into improvised explosive devices to demolish homes belonging to Islamic State militants, in Rfaila village in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
Sunni Arab fighters carries pots that are being made into improvised explosive devices to demolish homes belonging to Islamic State militants, in Rfaila village in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 星期二
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises after an explosion of an IED planted by Islamic States fighters in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 星期二
Smoke rises after an explosion of an IED planted by Islamic States fighters in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraq's Federal Police forces takes part during a battle with Islamic State militants in village of Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 星期二
A member of the Iraq's Federal Police forces takes part during a battle with Islamic State militants in village of Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Sunni Arab fighters gather at a house, which belonged to an Iraqi soldier and was destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Rfaila village in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
Sunni Arab fighters gather at a house, which belonged to an Iraqi soldier and was destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Rfaila village in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi security forces' members are pictured in the liberated part of Albu Saif village south of Mosul. REUTERS REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 星期二
Iraqi security forces' members are pictured in the liberated part of Albu Saif village south of Mosul. REUTERS REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraq's Rapid Response forces peer down a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants in a house in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 星期二
Iraq's Rapid Response forces peer down a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants in a house in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi rapid response forces advance towards south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 星期一
Iraqi rapid response forces advance towards south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
