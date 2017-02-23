Iraqi forces push into Mosul
Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Gmore
Smoke rises from a sugar factory as Iraqi security forces sniper aims his weapon towards Mosul's airport durinmore
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service members help a wounded civilian fwho fled the violence in the district of Maammore
Iraqi security forces drive past a destroyed Mosul's airport building after driving out Islamic State's militamore
Counter-terrorism service troops advance towards Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Mamore
Iraqi flag is seen as smoke rises during a battle with islamic state's militants to capture Mosul's airport somore
Federal police members pose with an Islamic State flag along a street of Albu Saif which was recaptured from Imore
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Maamoun in wmore
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle in thmore
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUmore
Members of Iraqi security forces look at the body of an Islamic State militant during clashes, south of Mosul.more
Iraqi rapid response forces advancing towards south of Mosul are seen through a shattered glass window of a mimore
A member of the Iraq's Federal Police forces shaves at village of Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Mmore
Smoke rises next to a position held by the Iraqi rapid response forces during a battle against Islamic State mmore
A sniper from Iraq's Federal Police force takes aim at Islamic State positions from the roof of a house on themore
Federal police members stand inside a room where they said Islamic State sniper was hiding at a liberated partmore
Iraqi security forces search men before checking their ID cards in a search for Islamic State fighters in Mosumore
Men sit in a classroom inside a school used by Iraqi security forces to check residents' ID cards in a search more
Sunni Arab fighters carries pots that are being made into improvised explosive devices to demolish homes belonmore
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in south of Mosmore
Smoke rises after an explosion of an IED planted by Islamic States fighters in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Almore
A member of the Iraq's Federal Police forces takes part during a battle with Islamic State militants in villagmore
Sunni Arab fighters gather at a house, which belonged to an Iraqi soldier and was destroyed by Islamic State mmore
Iraqi security forces' members are pictured in the liberated part of Albu Saif village south of Mosul. REUTERSmore
Iraq's Rapid Response forces peer down a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants in a house in Albu Saif, south more
Iraqi rapid response forces advance towards south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
