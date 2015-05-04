版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 5月 4日 星期一 21:30 BJT

Brazil's smallest indigenous reserve

Guarani Indian children play in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Guarani Indian children play in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 30日 星期四
Guarani Indian children play in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 15
A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 1日 星期五
A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
2 / 15
A Guarani Indian pregnant woman washes a set of kitchen pots and pans as she looks at her daughter in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. More than 700 Guarani Indians live in three villages in the Jaragua district in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Guarani Indian pregnant woman washes a set of kitchen pots and pans as she looks at her daughter in the villmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 29日 星期三
A Guarani Indian pregnant woman washes a set of kitchen pots and pans as she looks at her daughter in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. More than 700 Guarani Indians live in three villages in the Jaragua district in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 15
Guarani Indian boys play with a ball in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) has recognized 1287 acres (521 hectares) of this area as indigenous territory, making it the smallest indigenous reserve in Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Guarani Indian boys play with a ball in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015. more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 1日 星期五
Guarani Indian boys play with a ball in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) has recognized 1287 acres (521 hectares) of this area as indigenous territory, making it the smallest indigenous reserve in Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 15
A Guarani Indian boy walks towards school in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. Members of the Guarani community have now established a new village outside the demarcation and are being threatened with an eviction through a court order. Picture taken April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Guarani Indian boy walks towards school in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 1日 星期五
A Guarani Indian boy walks towards school in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. Members of the Guarani community have now established a new village outside the demarcation and are being threatened with an eviction through a court order. Picture taken April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 15
A Guarani Indian woman smokes a pipe in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Guarani Indian woman smokes a pipe in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 30日 星期四
A Guarani Indian woman smokes a pipe in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 15
Guarani Indian children look from a window of their house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Guarani Indian children look from a window of their house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Pmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 1日 星期五
Guarani Indian children look from a window of their house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 15
A Guarani Indian boy plays with a kite in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Guarani Indian boy plays with a kite in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 1日 星期五
A Guarani Indian boy plays with a kite in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 15
Guarani Indian boys take a bath in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Guarani Indian boys take a bath in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 29日 星期三
Guarani Indian boys take a bath in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 15
Guarani Indian children stand at the entrance of their house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Guarani Indian children stand at the entrance of their house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Samore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 1日 星期五
Guarani Indian children stand at the entrance of their house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 15
A Guarani Indian girl washes her foot in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Guarani Indian girl washes her foot in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 1日 星期五
A Guarani Indian girl washes her foot in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 15
Guarani Indian Maria Rita, 100, sits in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Guarani Indian Maria Rita, 100, sits in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 29日 星期三
Guarani Indian Maria Rita, 100, sits in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
12 / 15
Guarani Indian boys stand in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Guarani Indian boys stand in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Namore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 29日 星期三
Guarani Indian boys stand in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 15
A Guarani Indian woman fills a pot with water as her daughter (R) looks on in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Guarani Indian woman fills a pot with water as her daughter (R) looks on in the village of Pyau at Jaragua dmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 29日 星期三
A Guarani Indian woman fills a pot with water as her daughter (R) looks on in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
14 / 15
A Guarani Indian man looks from a window of his house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Guarani Indian man looks from a window of his house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulomore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 29日 星期三
A Guarani Indian man looks from a window of his house in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Mayweather vs. Pacquiao

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao

下一个

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao

Mayweather defeats Pacquiao in a megabout to remain undefeated.

2015年 5月 3日
Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the last month.

2015年 5月 2日
Anti-Expo protests in Milan

Anti-Expo protests in Milan

Italy opens the Milan Expo amid fears it could be overshadowed by scandal and street protests.

2015年 5月 2日
Chile volcano erupts

Chile volcano erupts

Volcano Calbuco continues to erupt, coating nearby towns and forcing the cancellation of flights as far as Buenos Aires.

2015年 5月 2日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐