Police brutality in Tel Aviv
Protesters, who are mainly Israeli Jews of Ethiopian origin, run away as a policeman on a horse tries to dispemore
Protesters run at a main road in Tel Aviv as they block it May 3, 2015. Images of Israeli police firing stun gmore
A protester is carried by policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The spark was a week-old video showingmore
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The two-minute video is the latest in a string ofmore
Protesters stand next to a garbage bin they set on fire at Rabin Square May 3, 2015. On Monday, Prime Ministermore
A protester shouts slogans as he stands next to a giant road sign in Tel Aviv during a demonstration May 3, 20more
A protester is detained by policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. "There is a problem, there are discrimore
A protester is seen on the floor next to policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. In the run-up to Israelmore
A protester takes part in a demonstration May 3, 2015. Racism in Israeli society is "far more commonplace and more
Israeli policemen push protesters during a demonstration May 3, 2015. "Hatred of the other, or of anyone percemore
Protesters block a main road in Tel Aviv during a demonstration May 3, 2015. Ben Caspit, a columnist with Maarmore
A protester is treated for injury during a demonstration May 3, 2015. "The people who are to blame for the termore
Protesters run on a main road in Tel Aviv as they block it during a demonstration May 3, 2015. Around 20,000 Emore
A protester is detained by policemen during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The offspring of those early arrivalsmore
A protester holds a placard in front of a row of policemen on horses during a demonstration May 3, 2015. The pmore
A protester blows a whistle next to policemen as they block a main junction in Tel Aviv May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bmore
A protester shouts at a policeman during a demonstration May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
下一个
Migrant ship SOS
Nearly 5,800 migrants are plucked from boats off the coast of Libya in less than 48 hours, one of the biggest rescue operations this year.
Brazil's smallest indigenous reserve
More than 700 Guarani Indians live in three villages in the Jaragua district in Sao Paulo.
Mayweather vs. Pacquiao
Mayweather defeats Pacquiao in a megabout to remain undefeated.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the last month.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.