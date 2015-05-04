版本:
中国
2015年 5月 4日

Migrant ship SOS

A woman is helped to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A woman is helped to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A man prays after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A man prays after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants rest after disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Migrants rest after disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A barefooted child walks out after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A barefooted child walks out after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A child waves before disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A child waves before disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants rest after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Migrants rest after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants sit in their boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy ship Vega (unseen) off the coast of Sicily, in this handout picture courtesy of the Italian Marina Militare released on May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Migrants sit in their boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy ship Vega (unseen) off the coast of Sicily, in this handout picture courtesy of the Italian Marina Militare released on May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marina Militare
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A police member takes a picture at a migrant after disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A police member takes a picture at a migrant after disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants sit in Italian navy ship Vega during a rescue operation off the coast of Sicily, in this handout picture courtesy of the Italian Marina Militare (Marine Military) released on May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Migrants sit in Italian navy ship Vega during a rescue operation off the coast of Sicily, in this handout picture courtesy of the Italian Marina Militare (Marine Military) released on May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marina Militare
A member of police takes a picture of a migrant after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A member of police takes a picture of a migrant after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A migrant waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Migrants waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
Migrants waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
