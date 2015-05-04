Migrant ship SOS

A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern more

A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

