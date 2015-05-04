Rescued from Boko Haram
A child rescued by the Nigerian army from Boko Haram militants in the Sambisa forest rests on a bed at the Malmore
A woman, who was freed by the Nigerian army from Boko Haram militants in the Sambisa forest, feeds her child amore
Asabe Umarua, 24 year-old mother of two who was rescued by the Nigerian army from Boko Haram militants in the more
Women, who were freed by the Nigerian army from Boko Haram militants in the Sambisa forest, split detergent ammore
A woman, who was freed by the Nigerian army from Boko Haram militants in the Sambisa forest, looks on in the Mmore
Cicilia Abel, from the local government of Michika, rests with her children at the Malkohi camp for the Internmore
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest rests at a camp for Internally Displaced People camp in Yolamore
A woman rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is seen celebrating her freedom at Malkohi camp for Internalmore
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is attended to at a clinic at the Internally Displaced Peoplmore
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is attended to at a clinic at the Internally Displaced Peoplmore
Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest react at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's campmore
Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest react as they rest in a room at the Internally Displaced Pemore
Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest wash their hands at the Malkohi camp for Internally Displacmore
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest carries a baby in front of a clinic at the Malkohi camp for more
A mother and her children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest rest in the domitory at the Malkohi camp fmore
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest receives medical attention at the clinic of the Internally Dmore
Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest react at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Nimore
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is attended to at a clinic at the Internally Displaced Peoplmore
A baby born in captivity to one of the women rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest sleeps at a clinic at tmore
Women and children rescued from Islamist militant group Boko Haram in the Sambisa forest by the Nigerian militmore
A girl and her mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military seen with some food as themore
A child and mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military pick up their food after arrimore
Women and children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military arrives at the Internally dismore
A girl rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military carries her food as she arrives at the Inmore
Women and children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military register at the Internally dimore
下一个
Police brutality in Tel Aviv
Riot police battle Ethiopian Jews after a video surfaced showing policemen shoving and punching a black soldier.
Migrant ship SOS
Nearly 5,800 migrants are plucked from boats off the coast of Libya in less than 48 hours, one of the biggest rescue operations this year.
Brazil's smallest indigenous reserve
More than 700 Guarani Indians live in three villages in the Jaragua district in Sao Paulo.
Mayweather vs. Pacquiao
Mayweather defeats Pacquiao in a megabout to remain undefeated.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.