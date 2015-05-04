Living in the ruins of Gaza
A Palestinian boy sits on a sofa outside his family house that witnesses said was destroyed during the 50-day more
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 5more
Palestinian boys play next to houses that witnesses said were destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in more
A Palestinian boy rides a horse past houses that witnesses said were destroyed during the 50-day war last summmore
Palestinian children look out through holes in a cloth sheet at their family's house, which witnesses said wasmore
A Palestinian man sits in a couch near the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli smore
A Palestinian stands in front of ruined houses, which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling duringmore
Palestinian school girls walk on their way home past residential buildings, which witnesses said were badly damore
A Palestinian woman standing outside her damaged house watches a demonstration calling for Gaza reconstructionmore
Palestinians take cover under the rubble of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling more
Palestinians look out the window of their house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during themore
Palestinians perform Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by more
Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the eastmore
A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an more
A Palestinian boy rides a bicycle past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-wmore
A Palestinian woman looks out a tent erected outside her house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli more
Palestinian school girls attend a class at their school that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling dumore
A Palestinian flag flutters by a woman sitting on a sofa outside her house, that witnesses said was destroyed more
A Palestinian boy looks out through a hole in his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shemore
Palestinian boys ride a horse cart past the remains of houses, that witnesses said were destoyed by Israeli shmore
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said more
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destrmore
Palestinians take cover from the rain inside a makeshift shelter near the ruins of their houses that witnessesmore
Boys watch from a damaged house as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military gradmore
A Palestinian girl looks on as she stands in front of a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that more
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire as they sit in a makeshift shelter outside their house, which witnessesmore
A Palestinian school girl returns to her family's house as she walks past the ruins of houses that witnesses smore
Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza more
Palestinian children take cover from the rain as they stand atop the ruins of a house, which witnesses said wamore
下一个
Rescued from Boko Haram
The Nigerian army rescued hundreds of women and children last week from the Islamist fighters in a major operation.
Police brutality in Tel Aviv
Riot police battle Ethiopian Jews after a video surfaced showing policemen shoving and punching a black soldier.
Migrant ship SOS
Nearly 5,800 migrants are plucked from boats off the coast of Libya in less than 48 hours, one of the biggest rescue operations this year.
Brazil's smallest indigenous reserve
More than 700 Guarani Indians live in three villages in the Jaragua district in Sao Paulo.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.