版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 5月 5日 星期二 04:50 BJT

Living in the ruins of Gaza

A Palestinian boy sits on a sofa outside his family house that witnesses said was destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy sits on a sofa outside his family house that witnesses said was destroyed during the 50-day more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 5日 星期二
A Palestinian boy sits on a sofa outside his family house that witnesses said was destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 29
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 5more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
2 / 29
Palestinian boys play next to houses that witnesses said were destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian boys play next to houses that witnesses said were destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 5日 星期二
Palestinian boys play next to houses that witnesses said were destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 29
A Palestinian boy rides a horse past houses that witnesses said were destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy rides a horse past houses that witnesses said were destroyed during the 50-day war last summmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 5日 星期二
A Palestinian boy rides a horse past houses that witnesses said were destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 29
Palestinian children look out through holes in a cloth sheet at their family's house, which witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children look out through holes in a cloth sheet at their family's house, which witnesses said wasmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Palestinian children look out through holes in a cloth sheet at their family's house, which witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 29
A Palestinian man sits in a couch near the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man sits in a couch near the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli smore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A Palestinian man sits in a couch near the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
6 / 29
A Palestinian stands in front of ruined houses, which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian stands in front of ruined houses, which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling duringmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
A Palestinian stands in front of ruined houses, which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 29
Palestinian school girls walk on their way home past residential buildings, which witnesses said were badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian school girls walk on their way home past residential buildings, which witnesses said were badly damore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 10日 星期二
Palestinian school girls walk on their way home past residential buildings, which witnesses said were badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 29
A Palestinian woman standing outside her damaged house watches a demonstration calling for Gaza reconstruction and against the United Nations decision to suspend payments for Palestinians, whose houses were damaged or destroyed during a 50-day war with Israel last summer, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman standing outside her damaged house watches a demonstration calling for Gaza reconstructionmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
A Palestinian woman standing outside her damaged house watches a demonstration calling for Gaza reconstruction and against the United Nations decision to suspend payments for Palestinians, whose houses were damaged or destroyed during a 50-day war with Israel last summer, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 29
Palestinians take cover under the rubble of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians take cover under the rubble of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Palestinians take cover under the rubble of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 29
Palestinians look out the window of their house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians look out the window of their house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during themore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 3日 星期一
Palestinians look out the window of their house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 29
Palestinians perform Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the Shejaia neighbourhood east of Gaza City, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians perform Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Palestinians perform Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the Shejaia neighbourhood east of Gaza City, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
12 / 29
Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the eastmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 29
A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an electrical malfunction in the backup power system in their home in Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 4日 星期日
A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an electrical malfunction in the backup power system in their home in Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 29
A Palestinian boy rides a bicycle past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy rides a bicycle past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-wmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 19日 星期日
A Palestinian boy rides a bicycle past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 29
A Palestinian woman looks out a tent erected outside her house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman looks out a tent erected outside her house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A Palestinian woman looks out a tent erected outside her house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
16 / 29
Palestinian school girls attend a class at their school that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian school girls attend a class at their school that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling dumore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Palestinian school girls attend a class at their school that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
17 / 29
A Palestinian flag flutters by a woman sitting on a sofa outside her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a winter day in Beit Hanoun town, northern Gaza Strip, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian flag flutters by a woman sitting on a sofa outside her house, that witnesses said was destroyed more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A Palestinian flag flutters by a woman sitting on a sofa outside her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a winter day in Beit Hanoun town, northern Gaza Strip, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
18 / 29
A Palestinian boy looks out through a hole in his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the July-August war between Israel and Hamas-led Gaza militants, in the east of Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy looks out through a hole in his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shemore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 4日 星期日
A Palestinian boy looks out through a hole in his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the July-August war between Israel and Hamas-led Gaza militants, in the east of Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
19 / 29
Palestinian boys ride a horse cart past the remains of houses, that witnesses said were destoyed by Israeli shelling during the July-August war between Israel and Hamas-led Gaza militants, in the east of Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian boys ride a horse cart past the remains of houses, that witnesses said were destoyed by Israeli shmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 4日 星期日
Palestinian boys ride a horse cart past the remains of houses, that witnesses said were destoyed by Israeli shelling during the July-August war between Israel and Hamas-led Gaza militants, in the east of Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
20 / 29
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said more

Reuters / 2014年 9月 8日 星期一
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
21 / 29
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destrmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 4日 星期二
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
22 / 29
Palestinians take cover from the rain inside a makeshift shelter near the ruins of their houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians take cover from the rain inside a makeshift shelter near the ruins of their houses that witnessesmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 21日 星期二
Palestinians take cover from the rain inside a makeshift shelter near the ruins of their houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
23 / 29
Boys watch from a damaged house as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military graduation ceremony in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Boys watch from a damaged house as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military gradmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Boys watch from a damaged house as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military graduation ceremony in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
24 / 29
A Palestinian girl looks on as she stands in front of a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl looks on as she stands in front of a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 3日 星期一
A Palestinian girl looks on as she stands in front of a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
25 / 29
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire as they sit in a makeshift shelter outside their house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians warm themselves by a fire as they sit in a makeshift shelter outside their house, which witnessesmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire as they sit in a makeshift shelter outside their house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
26 / 29
A Palestinian school girl returns to her family's house as she walks past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian school girl returns to her family's house as she walks past the ruins of houses that witnesses smore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
A Palestinian school girl returns to her family's house as she walks past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
27 / 29
Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
28 / 29
Palestinian children take cover from the rain as they stand atop the ruins of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian children take cover from the rain as they stand atop the ruins of a house, which witnesses said wamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 4日 星期二
Palestinian children take cover from the rain as they stand atop the ruins of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
29 / 29
重播
下一图片集
Rescued from Boko Haram

Rescued from Boko Haram

下一个

Rescued from Boko Haram

Rescued from Boko Haram

The Nigerian army rescued hundreds of women and children last week from the Islamist fighters in a major operation.

2015年 5月 5日
Police brutality in Tel Aviv

Police brutality in Tel Aviv

Riot police battle Ethiopian Jews after a video surfaced showing policemen shoving and punching a black soldier.

2015年 5月 4日
Migrant ship SOS

Migrant ship SOS

Nearly 5,800 migrants are plucked from boats off the coast of Libya in less than 48 hours, one of the biggest rescue operations this year.

2015年 5月 4日
Brazil's smallest indigenous reserve

Brazil's smallest indigenous reserve

More than 700 Guarani Indians live in three villages in the Jaragua district in Sao Paulo.

2015年 5月 4日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐